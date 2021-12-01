Dover Fueling Solutions Introduces New DMP Magnetostrictive Flex Probe for Fuel Retailers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of the DMP Magnetostrictive Flex Probe, a new addition to its family of fuel management products. This practical, cost-effective and flexible solution is set to transform fuel management for fuel retailers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

Using magnetostrictive technology, the DMP Magnetostrictive Flex Probe provides fuel retailers with precise readings of fuel and other tank liquids. The DMP Magnetostrictive Flex Probe is engineered to operate in challenging environments, such as difficult-to-access spaces or tall outdoor tanks. It also monitors all fuel types and additives, including biofuels and AdBlue®, while supporting phase separation, configurable leak detection and inventory management when used with aqueous ethanol floats.

The DMP Magnetostrictive Flex Probe is compatible with a wide range of DFS fuel management products, including the ProGauge MagLink LX family of consoles, the ProGauge MagDirect console, the Wayne Fusion® automation server with automatic tank gauge and the OPW Fuel Management Systems SiteSentinel® NanoTM and IntegraTM consoles. To help ensure wetstock monitoring at fuel sites, retailers can pair the DMP Magnetostrictive Flex Probe with one of DFS' industry-leading tank gauge consoles, each designed to deliver the right level of functionality for retailers' fuel businesses.

"The launch of this long-awaited flexible probe allows us to continue offering global solutions in the fuel retail market. Our teams have worked hard over the last year developing and testing this product to ensure it meets DFS' high standards, and we're excited to launch this innovative probe to customers who have come to expect the very best in performance and quality," said Stefano Scatena, DFS ATG General Manager.

"The new DFS Magnetostrictive Flex Probe is compatible with all other probes and consoles in the DFS product portfolio, making it simple to integrate with existing fuel management solutions. With this new product, our customers have the option to mix and match DFS solutions to best suit their fuel retail business," said Fergus Heading, DFS ATG Product Manager.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

