Diversis Capital Announces Acquisition of Fishbowl

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversis Capital Management, LP ("Diversis" or the "Firm"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology-enabled services organizations, today announced that it has acquired Fishbowl, the No. 1-requested automated solution for QuickBooks users.

Founded in 2001, Fishbowl is the #1 desktop inventory management software for QuickBooks customers. Its core products include – Fishbowl Warehouse, Fishbowl Manufacturing, and Fishbowl Online. Fishbowl Warehouse helps automate order creation, control inventory flow, manage multiple warehouses; Fishbowl Manufacturing provides complete manufacturing inventory management to maximize efficiency in the production process; and Fishbowl Online inventory management software includes stock alerts, reordering and other tools to maximize production efficiency. Fishbowl also offers a remote server-hosting solution allowing users to view inventory data from any location. Based in Orem, Utah, the company has over 200 employees.

Diversis Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ron Nayot, said, "Over the past 20 years, the team has built Fishbowl into a leading provider of inventory management software and we are anxious to further build the manufacturing and warehouse businesses. We also see significant opportunities to build Fishbowl internationally by accelerating the launch of new SaaS product offerings, focusing on e-commerce, and growing the hosting business. In addition, we are actively identifying strategic add-on acquisitions to broaden the product portfolio."

John David King, CEO of Fishbowl, said, "While we were not actively seeking to sell the company we were approached by Diversis and were impressed by their team's knowledge of our business and enthusiasm to invest in our products, our team, and our customers to bring our solutions to more companies around the globe. This transaction is a great validation of our people, platform and market leadership and will help us accelerate product investment to meet growing customer demands."

Now Capital Advisors, LLC acted as the sell-side advisor to Fishbowl through the transaction.

About Fishbowl

Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1-requested desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, as well as a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. To learn more, visit fishbowlinventory.com.

About Diversis Capital, L.P.

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

