C3 Industries Opens State-of-the-Art 15,000 Sq. Ft. Manufacturing Facility in St. Louis, Missouri

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3"), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI, has announced the launch of its new 15,000 square foot manufacturing facility in St. Louis, Missouri, which is expected to commence operations in December 2021. C3 has also finalized an exclusive licensing partnership with Kiva Confections ("Kiva") to bring Kiva's award-winning, premium edibles brands to the Missouri market. Per the agreement, and subject to regulatory approvals, C3 will produce Kiva's full suite of brands: Lost Farm gummies, Camino gummies, Petra mints, Terra chocolate bites and Kiva Bars.

The facility will initially produce high-quality concentrates and cartridges under C3's brand, Galactic Meds, which are expected to be available for sale in Q1 2022. C3 expects to then launch the Kiva line in Q2 or Q3 2022. The St. Louis facility will also ultimately produce C3's own Cloud Cover Cannabis line of concentrates, cartridges and pre-rolls starting in late 2022. Products manufactured in this facility will supply dispensary locations across the state of Missouri, including C3's five High Profile Cannabis Shop locations in St. Charles, Columbia, St. Robert, Cape Girardeau and Sunset Hills.

"C3 is proud of our track record of working closely with the communities in which we operate facilities, supporting local organizations and employing local residents, and St. Louis will be no exception," said C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta. "Our partnership with Kiva, one of the country's most popular cannabis brands, is a testament to our expert manufacturing capabilities and is an exciting milestone for C3. We look forward to producing best-in-class cannabis products in the new facility and supplying Missouri dispensaries with a portfolio of best-selling products across all categories."

The St. Louis location joins the growing roster of C3 Industries' production facilities. C3 first began production operations in the spring of 2018 with a state-of-the-art 36,000 square foot indoor cultivation and manufacturing facility in Portland, Oregon. Within only six months of commencing production, Cloud Cover Cannabis, C3's premium indoor flower brand, became one of the top Oregon cannabis brands. C3 has since added cultivation and manufacturing operations in its home state of Michigan and also launched its facility in Massachusetts in October 2021.

