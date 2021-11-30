Xailient Announces Face Recognition AI for Sony's Intelligent Vision Sensor IMX500 with impressive 97.8% accuracy up to 3-meters

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xailient announced the world's most power-efficient Face Recognition AI, which runs on the IMX500, the world's first intelligent vision sensor with edge AI processing capability from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("Sony").

Xailient's Face Recognition enables high-speed edge AI processing with low-power consumption using Sony's IMX500 - a chip so small it can fit on the tip of your finger.

On the IMX500, Xailient provides the world's most power-efficient Face Recognition AI. The solution uses an architecture exclusive to the IMX500 and built from Xailient's patented Detectum™ neural network. Customers will be able to obtain the solution through Sony's edge AI sensing platform AITRIOS™. Early access is now open upon direct contact.

The results are impressive, with a 100% edge processing solution also addressing privacy concerns on a tiny chip that only recognizes the faces of registered users who have opted-in. People who aren't registered remain anonymous.

But what's most important is that a person's face can be correctly identified with 97.8% accuracy, up to a distance of 3-meters.

There are many applications for face recognition, but the major ones include:

Personalization of consumer electronics

Family login/Parent control

Occupant recognition

Lars Oleson, CEO and co-founder of Xailient, said, "Up until today, accuracy required cloud processing which is terrible for privacy. With this solution, Xailient's customers can solve the biggest problems with Face Recognition: accuracy and privacy protection."

Dr. Shivy Yohanandan, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Xailient, said, "The IMX500 is a game-changer for the smart camera market. Delivering the image sensor and AI processing on a single chip has dramatic power efficiency benefits, which is important to extending battery life."

Ray Edwards, Xailient's VP of Market Development, said, "This should sell like hotcakes! Anyone building a smart camera system would be nuts not to consider the IMX500. This is the new standard."

About Xailient

Xailient provides the world's fastest Computer Vision AI. We specialize in putting incredibly accurate AI on impossibly small devices. Running at exceptionally low power, Xailient's AI unlocks new cost-effective, embedded-edge CV applications for our customers that were previously unattainable.

See the demo at CES, Meeting Room 54660, Venetian Expo (Formerly Sands) Level 2, Halls A-C.

Learn more at https://xailient.com

AITRIOS is the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

