Triquetra Health Launches Flora Biome Organic, Fermented "Living-Probiotic" with Prebiotics & Postbiotics

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Triquetra Health, a health supplement company specializing in holistic health solutions optimized by science, has released Flora Biome, a 3-in-1 prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic that is derived from a holistic fermentation process of 10 fundamental probiotic strains and 19 medicinal herbs.

Probiotics are referred to as healthy bacteria and microbiome that have a beneficial role, particularly for the digestive system. Prebiotics, on the other hand, function as food or energy that promotes the growth and health of probiotics or good bacteria. Postbiotics are nourishing by-products of probiotics that repair and restore the gut and maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

The most noteworthy aspect of Flora Biome is the fact that it is derived from fermentation and delivered in a fermented liquid form. Each bottle of the product contains a living ecosystem of perfectly balanced microbiome that delivers not only the probiotics, but also the prebiotics, lactic acid bacteria, enzymes, and postbiotics necessary for vital health. Fermentation is also responsible for producing naturally occurring postbiotics that are extremely beneficial, but found rarely in probiotics.

"Fermentation is synonymous with life. The digestive system of humans as well as all animals operates using fermentation. It was once a foundational practice in the preservation of our foods, but seemingly faded with the advent of artificial preservatives that are a staple of modern food production. We are excited to be introducing a product that leverages this foundational natural process plus current scientific understanding of the essential probiotic strains for human gut health," explained Sean Gill, CEO of Triquetra Health.



Each serving of Flora Biome contains 50 billion CFUs of 10 fundamental probiotic strains plus a multitude of micro-strains that emerge from the fermentation of each herb. This bacterial diversity is just like nature and is essential to a microbiome which requires thousands of good bacteria strains.

The fermentation process perfectly preserves the live-culture probiotics because of the natural lactic acid produced in fermentation. As a result, the product is 100% shelf stable at room temperature.

