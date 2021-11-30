SLS Hotel & Residences Embraces Miami Art Week 2021 With A Series Of Curated Events, Activations And Pop Ups

Happenings include: a Lincoln "Life in Style Design Series" Panel; NFT BAZL x SLS South Beach; a 'live' James Goldcrown Mural Installation at SLS South Beach; Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses; a Herbert Gallaraza art exhibit at SLS South Beach; Women of Art Basel Takeover; A Night with 818 Tequila; plus the Chase Dining series Omakase experience at Katsuya South Beach

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS Hotels & Residences are pleased to reveal an exhilarating line up of events with exclusive partners NFT BAZL and Chase Sapphire presenting a host of experiences especially curated for Miami Art Week 2021. Special events such as the Lincoln 'Life in Style Design Series' panel, a James Goldcrown Mural Installation and Chase Dining series Omakase experience at Katsuya South Beach will provide guests and residents with epic dining and cultural experiences that further complement citywide Art Basel Miami happenings.

SLS Hotel & Residences

Phil Zrihen, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Americas at Ennismore states, "We're excited to elevate the guest experiences during Miami Art Week with a series of events, installations and happenings. Art Basel Miami is a vibrant fixture in the art-world calendar and it's a pleasure to bring a new and exciting line up for both Ennismore and our esteemed partners to such a global community".

The robust program of cultural events for the week include:

NFT BAZL x SLS South Beach: Mon. Nov 29 | 7:30 pm | Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach: NFT BAZL has partnered with the SLS South Beach to drop an SLS exclusive collection of NFTs paired to special hotel benefits and perks. This collection will be exhibited on November 29 at the SLS South Beach and will then be put on display and available for purchase directly in every hotel room.The VIP launch event will take place during Miami Art Week at SLS South Beach and will feature a unique collection of artworks, as well as showcase a selection of new artists from Carousel Fine Art. More than just an exhibition, this event will also feature a live performance from the multifaceted artist and DJ Kasseus, who will create his artwork on the spot during an immersive sound and light show. After inviting you into his process of creation, the final artwork will be available for purchase on the NFT BAZL marketplace.

NFT BAZL x SLS Brickell: Tues. Nov. 30 | 7:30pm | SAAM Lounge at SLS Brickell: NFT BAZL has partnered with the SLS Brickell to drop an SLS exclusive collection of NFTs paired to special hotel benefits and perks. This collection will be exhibited on November 30 at the SLS Brickell and will then be put on display and available for purchase directly in every hotel room. On November 30, NFT BAZL official after party will take place at SLS Brickell in Miami. Featuring world class documentary, NFTme, in addition to an exclusive drop of Historic Mooners from the Wall St Bulls, state-of-the-art entertainment and technology. This is an event you definitely don't want to miss.

Sunset Rendezvous: Wed. Dec. 1 | Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach: Sunset Rendezvous features works by Zevi G and an exclusive NFT activation.

Sapphire Lounge at SLS South Beach: Wed. Dec. 1 - Fri. Dec 3 | 12- 6pm | Guest Pool: Launching at Art Week 2021, Chase Sapphire cardmembers will have access to a lounge located at the Guest Pool at SLS South Beach. The lounge will feature complimentary bites and cocktails, exclusive giveaways, and a live painting session by SLS Resident James Goldcrown. Present your card for entry.

James Goldcrown: Dec. 1 - 5 | SLS South Beach: SLS South Beach is proud to partner with world renowned artist James Goldcrown for Miami Art Week 2021. His installations will include a mural on the façade entrance of SLS South Beach on view starting December 1st, live painting at the guest pool on December 2nd at 2pm, and exclusive prints for all hotel guests.

Lincoln "Life in Style Design Series" Panel: Thurs. Dec. 2 | 6-9pm | Guest Pool at SLS South Beach: The panel will feature Piero Lissoni, award-winning designer and designer of several SLS properties, including SLS Cancun, SLS Puerto Madero set to open in 2022, and SLS Red Sea set to open in 2023, who will be joined by Lincoln Design Director, Kemal Curić. The discussion will be moderated by Dan Rubinstein, a writer, editor, most recently the Home & Design Director at Departures magazine, and was previously the Editor-in-Chief of the design magazine Surface.

Sofi Tukker: Thurs. Dec. 2 | 10pm | Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach: Sofi Tuckker takes over Hyde Beach during Art Week 2021.

Bob Moses at Hyde Beach: Fri. Dec. 3 | 10pm | Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach: Join Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses as they take over Hyde Beach during Art Week 2021

Women of Art Basel Takeover: Fri. Dec. 3 | 6pm | SAAM Lounge at SLS Brickell: Artists Melissa Greiner, Patti Susette, Tamara Andronik, Sabrina Kathleen will be taking over SAAM Lounge during Miami Art Week. The evening includes live painting, gallery displays, live DJ and happy hour specials from 6 to 10 pm. Live painting begins at 7pm.

NERVO: Sat. Dec. 4 | 11am | Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach: NERVO takes over Hyde Beach.

A Night with 818 Tequila: Sun. Dec. 5 | 6-9pm | SAAM Lounge at SLS Brickell: Wrap up Miami Art Week with 818 Tequila at SAAM Lounge at SLS Brickell. Table reservations required.

SLS Hotels & Residences forms part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint- venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

Ennismore continues to pursue exciting collaborations across communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This ongoing partnership builds on existing collaborations with Danone, Lincoln, Barilla Group, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB and Y7 Studio.

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company; bringing together an unrivalled portfolio of global brands, with Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 hotel & co-working brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. The portfolio includes 87 operating properties globally, with a further 141 hotels in the pipeline across different regions, with strong growth coming from The Hoxton, Mondrian, SLS, SO/ and Tribe; complemented by flagship restaurant brands Bibo, Carna, Fi'lia and Seabird.

Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. With expertise in providing shelter, Ennismore is passionate about providing solutions for homelessness and addressing the many barriers facing the most marginalized people in society.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Portfolio:

21c, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, Jo&Joe, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, Tribe and Working From_

For more information: ennismore.com

About SLS Hotels and Residences

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Scottsdale by 2023. SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021. Learn more at www.SLSHotels.com

ABOUT LINCOLN

Lincoln is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about Lincoln, please visit media.lincoln.com or http://www.lincoln.com .

ABOUT NFT BAZL

NFT BAZL is a joint project of Elitium and GDA Capital. Elitium helps investors access digital assets via a trusted, compliant, and secure wealth management platform. It focuses on ease-of-use with low barriers to entry to help lead the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to mass adoption. GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies. For more information visit www.nftbazl.com .

