Perygee Nominated for Emerging Tech Company of the Year at the New England Venture Capital Association's 2021 NEVY Awards

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perygee has announced that it has been shortlisted for the Emerging Tech Company of the Year Award in the 2021 NEVY Awards , hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) and presented by Dell Technologies. The NEVYs, now in their ninth year, celebrate New England's top innovators, investors and companies across the region's health care, life science, tech, medtech, and cleantech communities. Final winners will be unmasked via a dynamic live broadcast and live at the House of Blues Boston on December 2, 2021, at 6:30pm.

"The NEVYs were born out of a desire to shine a spotlight on the amazing companies and breakthroughs happening in New England, with each year seeming like the nominees are even more impressive than the last," said Jody Rose, President of the NEVCA. "That's certainly no exception with our nominated companies for 2021, whose achievements in their respective fields are truly outstanding. We look forward to showcasing each of them at our December 2nd event and celebrating the continued strength and vitality of this region's innovation ecosystem."

With a focus on the regional business community, nominees – selected by the NEVYs Academy, comprised of investors from the region's top venture capital firms – are both locally headquartered and locally backed. The Emerging Company of the Year nomination goes to companies exemplifying New England's leading place in the industry.

"Perygee is moving our industry forward by reimagining cybersecurity as the foundation of all enterprise operations. We had a busy year growing an incredible team, advancing a critical product, and onboarding an excited customer base. New England has been an important part of that journey and we look forward to the year ahead as we accelerate into the next chapter with the vision we are creating." said Mollie Breen, co-founder and CEO.

Perygee is the first no code platform built for network security. The platform brings together any OT data and user to automate exact security practices that de-risk and save time across the whole organization.

About the New England Venture Capital Association

The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) works toward a collaborative, inclusive, and prosperous innovation ecosystem. Through unique program-building, critical policy work, innovative regional marketing and dynamic local events, the NEVCA invests in the entrepreneurial ecosystem on behalf of the VC community. From celebrations (the NEVY Awards) to content series (VC Briefings and Syndicate Sessions), workforce development programs (Hack.Diversity and the Bioscience & Investor Inclusion Group) to advocacy and legislation (noncompete and immigration reform), the NEVCA is at once a network, catalyst and resource for the innovation economy.

