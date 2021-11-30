LeadIQ Adds New Free Plan for Individuals and Sales teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadIQ, the leading account-based prospecting SaaS platform that simplifies lead enrichment and sales prospecting, announced today that it'd begin offering its chrome extension, LeadIQ Prospector, for free to individuals and sales teams.

"Teams have a lot of sales intelligence tools to choose from. This new plan allows more individuals and teams to experience LeadIQ and see what we mean when we say prospect smarter. This new free plan makes it possible for individual reps and sales teams to experience the same benefit as our paying customers"

Based in San Francisco and Singapore, LeadIQ was founded in 2015 by Mei Siauw and team, when the former Oracle product manager discovered large inefficiencies commonly found in traditional outbound sales processes and set out to build a modern, next-generation prospecting platform that optimizes the entire end-to-end sales cycle. Today LeadIQ employs a remote workforce spanning 22 countries across six continents and customers in 45 countries across the globe.

A typical sales user traditionally has to switch between their professional social network, legacy contact data provider, customer relationship management (CRM), and sales engagement tools just to start prospecting one contact. LeadIQ's customers have been able to significantly reduce time spent on manual and repetitive sales busywork with its integration to all of these elements.

LeadIQ's new free plan allows individual users and sales teams to find and capture verified emails of their target prospects. On sign-up users will be able to leverage LeadIQ without a credit card and can earn additional credits through incentives like inviting coworkers and adding integrations. Users can then sync those details to their favorite sales tools like Hubspot, Salesforce, Salesloft, Outreach, and Google sheets.

Teams and individuals interested in learning more about LeadIQ Free should visit leadiq.com .

About LeadIQ

LeadIQ helps make sales teams faster and more productive without sacrificing your CRM's data hygiene. Modern sellers are researching and discovering new prospects on the web every day but only spend 1/4 of the time prospecting them. Used by over 20,000 sales professionals, LeadIQ removes bottlenecks in the outbound selling process by automating the most tedious and repetitive tasks, saving the average sales rep six hours a week prospecting.

