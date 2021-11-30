Clinch Doubles Headcount to Support Exponential Business Growth Across a Number of Verticals, Including Connected TV (CTV), Over-the-top (OTT), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), and Audio Expands US Presence and Global Leadership with Strategic Hires from Legacy DCO and CTV Providers

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the company that leads the industry in AI-driven personalized advertising and dynamic ad-serving across CTV, OTT, programmatic, social, Native, audio, and DOOH, has announced they have more than doubled their headcount to support an over 250% increase in business growth with strategic new hires across its business development, sales, data science, ad ops, tech, and engineering teams.

Clinch Co-Founder and CEO Oz Etzioni said, "Clinch is growing in all regions, globally, and our recent hires reflect not only that but our dedication to building out our product across a number of verticals. We have retained an impressive client roster that has grown over 250% year-over-year, and we intend to keep that momentum going."

Among the new appointments are Charel MacIntosh, Head of Business Development & Partnerships, and Jackie Sunderland, Senior Director of Business Development & Partnerships, who are tasked with deepening Clinch's existing partnerships with leading platforms and data partners, and extending Clinch's solutions across a number of verticals, including Connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), and Audio.

MacIntosh brings over two decades of sales and partnership-building experience to Clinch. Prior to joining the company she served as Senior Vice President, Platform Sales & Partnerships at martech platform Compulse, and has held high-level roles at a number of adtech and martech companies including ZypTV, Premion, Comcast, and more. Sunderland, her counterpart, was most recently Director of Product at Premion (OTT) and has held a number of positions across the adtech industry at firms including Yieldmo, DailyCandy, PubMatic and AOL.

Additionally, Clinch has expanded its sales team to serve exponential account growth with leading agencies and Fortune 500 brands. Key sales hires across central and west coast regions include:

Kristen Thomas , VP of Sales, West Coast. Thomas spent the past seven years at Flashtalking, driving new business across multiple verticals. Thomas has also held roles at EyeWonder, Specific media, and more throughout her career.

Leah Sikes , VP Sales Midwest. Sikes has an extensive background in Sales and Business Development at companies like NCsolutions, MobileFuse and InnerWorkings. Donny Malinoff , Senior Sales Director. Having worked with companies such as Innovid, FlightAware, and RevJet, Malinoff brings a unique combination of expertise to Clinch.

Clinch has also hired Dina Bavli as Data Scientist, to support their focus on data practices and processes that add even more dimensions to its industry-leading data-driven creative solutions and customer intelligence offerings. Bavli joins Clinch from the Open Media and Information Lab (OMILab), at the Open University of Israel.

"Clinch is experiencing growth consistent with the increased demand and technological needs of our clients," said Etzioni. "Since the beginning of the year we have brought on global new hires across the sales and business development teams, as well as the Ad Ops and Tech Support teams, to help us hone in on the agility that sets us apart from all others in our space and - most importantly - support the growing volume, innovation and sophistication of our client's campaigns," he added.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co

Media Contacts

Kate Tumino / Rich DiGregorio

ktumino@kcsa.com / rdigregorio@kcsa.com

212-896-1252 / 347-487-6182 ext.182

View original content:

SOURCE Clinch