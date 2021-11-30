APITech Announces CEO Transition - Rich Sorelle Joins APITech as CEO, Effective Immediately

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp." or "APITech"), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced today that industry veteran Rich Sorelle has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately. Terrence Hahn has stepped down from his role as CEO and will continue to serve as a member of AEA Investors' Senior Advisory Council. AEA Investors, a leading global investment firm with $15 billion assets under management, is the primary owner of APITech.

Rich brings over 35 years of operations and management experience in the defense electronics industry to APITech. Most recently, Rich served as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Abaco Systems, a commercial-off-the-shelf supplier to the defense, industrial and commercial markets. Under his leadership, the company grew to stand out in the marketplace through the revitalization of organic growth, the development of disruptive products and significant investment in R&D, all efforts that Rich spearheaded. He also oversaw the sale of the company to Ametek Corp. in the spring of 2021. Prior to that, Rich spent nearly two decades with ITT Exelis, a diversified, top-tier global aerospace, defense and information solutions company, where he drove significant growth and success for their Electronic Systems division prior to the sale of the company to Harris Corporation. He served as President of Electronic Systems from 2012 – 2016 after holding positions including Director of Electronic Warfare Systems and Vice President and General Manager of ITT Electronic Systems Division. He began his career on the manufacturing floor while earning his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from New York Institute of Technology.

APITech CEO Rich Sorelle, stated, "I look forward to bringing my experience in electronic warfare, communications, radar and sonar segments to further shape game-changing components and systems for our customers at APITech at a time that matters now more than ever before. The team at APITech has built a strong foundation and I am energized to work with a first-class management team to drive the company into its next phase of growth and success."

"The APITech Board would like to thank Terrence for his leadership and contributions over the past two years and extend a warm welcome to Rich on joining APITech," commented Andreas Kramvis, APITech Board Chairman and AEA Operating Partner. "Under Terrence's tenure as CEO, APITech was able to enhance its capabilities significantly, and Rich will be taking the reins at the opportune time to bring his depth of experience and expertise in the aerospace and defense industry to help the company take further strides as a market leader."

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech' s products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

To learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

APITech Media Contact

Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

dana.morris@apitech.com

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $15 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

AEA Media Contact

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner, Julie Oakes and Kate Thompson

+1 (212) 355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.