StradVision Wins Gold Award For Perception Software at 2021 AutoSens Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, a pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS systems, announced that its SVNet software was selected as the 'Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems' at the 2021 AutoSens Awards.

Starting in 2015, the AutoSens Awards have been selecting the most innovative companies and products leading the global autonomous driving industry. This year, StradVision won the Gold Award in 'Best in Class Software for Perception Systems' for its self-developed deep learning-based camera perception software SVNet, at the virtual awards ceremony held on November 24th.

"I am very excited to win one of the most prestigious awards in the autonomous driving industry," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of StradVision. "StradVision is striving to provide camera perception solutions that achieve the best performance and the highest efficiency. We'll keep moving forward to spur technology development and business expansion, so the benefits of ADAS and autonomous driving solutions will be accessible to all drivers and pedestrians."

SVNet is state-of-the-art perception software that supports ADAS features of driving automation levels 2 and 3, as well as autonomous driving of level 4. The software delivers unmatched high performance and efficiency that enables cutting-edge deep learning-based camera perception with minimal computation and power consumption.

In addition, SVNet provides over 30 features for recognition of road environment — including other vehicles, pedestrians, traffic lights and signs, and animal detection. It offers high compatibility for 14 different SoC platforms and enables surround vision systems by integration with multiple sensors such as LiDAR and RADAR.

Established in 2014, StradVision has been leading the development of autonomous driving technology through its AI-based vision perception software. Its SVNet software is currently being deployed in over 50 vehicle models from 13 OEMs worldwide.

About StradVision Inc.

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's SVNet software is being deployed on 50+ vehicle models in partnership with 13 OEMs and powers ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles worldwide, and is serviced by over 200 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai and Munich. In addition, StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 international standard. In addition, it has proved its leadership in perception technology by winning the Gold Award at the 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category)

