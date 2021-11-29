National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area: Offering Opportunities to Teachers of a New Generation

NANNING, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with excellent teachers taking up their posts, the first education talent recruitment event of the National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area, which was targeted at higher-education institutions in the region, such as Guangxi Normal University, came to a successful conclusion.

At this event, the National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area offered a total of 38 teaching positions in the area to promote the recruitment of educational talents in colleges and universities, and the results were encouraging, according to National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Management Committee. The recruitment of teachers marks the first time the area took its job fair into higher-education institutions. Adhering to high standards and strict requirements at all times, the event was characterized by confidential question-listing, secured transport of test questions, rapid scoring and face-to-face interviews joined by school leadership on the same day to select candidates who met the requirements. The process has proven to be an effective system of talent selection. The event attracted 167 students. A total of 21 were signed on the spot, among which 6 were excellent graduates.

The National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area has always been adhering to the strategy of "developing the area with science and education" and "empowering the area with talents". Next, it will continue to explore the model of taking its job fairs into campus, establish cooperation mechanism with colleges and universities, improve the method of bringing in talents, and to optimize the environment for the growth of talents. By taking job fairs into campus and optimizing its services, the National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area will endeavor not only to attract and retain talents, but also to fully tap their potential. With greater determination, more vigorous efforts and more practical measures to promote the construction of a talent powerhouse, the area will provide substantial intellectual support for the high-quality development of education.

