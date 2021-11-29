Cosmopolitan Selects Aerolase as "Best Acne Laser" in Its Holy Grail Awards, Further Building Aerolase Brand Equity

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmopolitan Magazine, the widest-reaching beauty publication in the world with an audience of 72 million, has just honored Aerolase and its Neo Elite® in the inaugural Holy Grail Acne Awards. Based on months of comparative testing, the Cosmo beauty team awarded Aerolase the best acne products and most effective acne treatment systems.

NeoClear®, the brand name of Aerolase's unique acne treatment, works to quickly clear acne at its root causes, as proven in clinical trials. It reduces sebum production from the sebaceous glands, suppresses inflammation of active acne, and destroys the p. acnes bacteria on the skin, including facial acne, truncal acne, and adult female hormonal acne. "Expect a chin free of cystic acne after just a few sessions," says Chloe Metzger, deputy beauty director of Cosmopolitan.

"In today's world, patients who come into a dermatologist's office with acne aren't happy getting two or three prescriptions and being told, 'see you in three months,'" says Michael Gold, MD, founder and director of Gold Skin Care Center in Nashville, TN. "Drugs for acne will show an improvement, but patients, millennials, in particular, get frustrated with the time it takes to get better. They're looking for instant gratification, and this happens when you use the Neo Elite. My patients love it."

This award complements the Best Facial Laser award Aerolase won in May of 2021 from Cosmopolitan's Holy Grail Beauty Awards. NeoSkin®, the brand name for Aerolase's signature skin rejuvenation treatment, has been praised by celebrities and patients of all ages, notably during three segments of The Today Show. The unparalleled comfort and results of NeoSkin caused former host Kathie Lee Griffin to exclaim, "That's the miracle of it! It's the only one [energy-based device] I've done that works and is completely painless."

The Holy Grail Awards place Aerolase Neo Elite® into an iconic group of global aesthetic brands, such as Botox®, Juvederm®, and others, underlining Aerolase's best-in-class prominence for aesthetic solutions. They reinforce the rare 100% "Worth It" rating by RealSelf, the leading consumer-centric aesthetic review platform.

"The Neo Elite is an extraordinarily capable laser with an excellent safety profile," says Dr. Gold. "Its global recognition is warranted as the Neo Elite treats my acne patients all day, every day. It's the device they ask for," he continues. "Considering the changing patient trends, the way we deliver solutions for skin concerns are shifting to more modern methods like the Neo Elite."

Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai Medical School and Hospital in New York City and owner of five Aerolase lasers in five offices, also observes that, "Patients don't want to stop their Neo Elite treatment after the normal course is completed; they prefer it over others because it brings great results with no pain and downtime." Dr. Weinberg continues, "The Neo Elite is really a big practice builder, particularly though not only in acne, rosacea and hair removal."

"We salute Cosmopolitan for helping even more healthcare providers and patients discover how Neo Elite improves the standard of care for a host of skin needs," said Pavel Efremkin, CEO of Aerolase.

