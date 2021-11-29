ALUULA Commercializes the World's Lightest and Strongest Soft Composite Materials

World's best "Strength to Weight Ratio" and highest "Abrasion Resistance" Soft Composites will transform a wide range of products and applications

Half the weight, delivering equal or better strength

No solvents or heavy glues used during the ALUULA Process

Voted Best Product at 2021/2022 ISPO Textrends Awards in Munich

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A recent breakthrough discovery in the modification of polymers at the molecular level leads to the creation of a new class of world leading "lightest and strongest" composite fabrics. ALUULA Composites is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched an entirely new class of lightweight soft composites.

ALUULA has developed a patented proprietary technique for fusing disparate materials at the molecular level, removing the need for heavy glues while creating much stronger bonds between the laminated layers. Using the world's strongest known polymers as input materials, the ALUULA process delivers technical results that are significantly better than anything currently available in the soft composite world. The weight of an ALUULA composite material can be as much as 50% lighter than competitive materials while still delivering equal or greater strength characteristics. The ALUULA process also allows the use of input materials that were previously difficult to bond to, unlocking "next level" technical specifications.

"Between the interest in our materials generated from the ISPO Awards and the transformational effect our composites have had in the Wind Sport sector, ALUULA is now in co-development conversations with industry leaders from a broad range of uses and applications. It is an extremely exciting time for our entire team" said ALUULA COO John Zimmerman.

The ALUULA Vaepor™ series was given the ISPO Textrends Best Soft Product Award for 2021/22, acknowledging the many benefits the material offers over current industry standards. The ALUULA Vaepor™ series provides the world's highest strength to weight characteristics while remaining extremely durable. The comparative chart shows the technical characteristics of the ALUULA Vaepor Series™ and other known materials.

The ALUULA Durlyte™ series was recognized by ISPO Textrends as a Top 5 winner at the 2022/23 Awards while also achieving finalist status at the 2021 Outdoor Retailer Awards. Using the same ALUULA process, the ALUULA Durlyte™ series is by far the most durable composite material available in its weight class. In third party abrasion testing, ALUULA Durlyte™ is almost 10x more abrasion resistant as any other material available in the market as shown in the comparative chart.

ALUULA is already in co-development with industry leaders in several industry sectors where the idea of Lighter and Stronger soft composites provides clear advantages. These efforts are driving further innovation and Intellectual Property in the material bonding sciences. Very promising additional cross linking technology development continues between ALUULA and its chemistry partners.

ALUULA composites are made on the rugged West Coast of Canada. The company is focused on sustainability with fully recyclable finished products being the goal.

To learn more or to request material samples, please send your request to info@aluula.com and take the opportunity to consult with some of our experts today to see how we can make our Lighter and Stronger composites work for you.

About ALUULA Composites Inc.

ALUULA has developed a revolutionary new process for laminating and creating high performance composite materials. Using fusion the company is able to form ultra-strong bonds between a wide range of "impossible to bond" polymers and other materials.

For more information, please visit www.aluula.com

