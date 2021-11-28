exocad Releases ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway Software for Single-visit Dentistry in North America

WOBURN, Mass. and DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced the availability of ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway in the United States and Canada.

Simple interdisciplinary collaboration between practitioner and dental laboratory is achieved through integration with DentalCAD, exocad's leading lab software, and exoplan, the software for guided surgery. ChairsideCAD Galway now features a dark mode.

The next-generation CAD software for single-visit dentistry will be showcased by exocad at the 2021 Greater New York Dental Meeting in New York City, held between November 28 and December 1.

This new release will provide dentists with design tools for a vast range of indications along with a wide choice of integrated devices. The chairside workflow is highly automated, intuitive and optimized for practice use. Newer users of CAD/CAM can benefit from fast wizard-guided workflows, while expert users can select free design sequences that offer greater flexibility.

The software includes a step-by-step guide through the design process and a smooth integration with open intraoral scanners, production devices and implant systems. ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway also enables the in-house design of FDA-cleared custom abutments. "This software was designed to help clinicians who are adopting a single-visit dentistry model," said Larry Bodony, president, exocad America, Inc. "With ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway, dentists can streamline their workflow – from the first restorative steps to the manufacture of the surgical components needed to complete a treatment plan."

The new release offers improved automatic design proposals. Instant Anatomic Morphing enables efficient adjustments: the anatomy of teeth automatically adjusts in real-time for dynamic occlusion. Smile design with exocad's advanced 2D/3D approach is now faster, thanks to AI-based detection of facial features. exocad's cloud-based data transfer tool, dentalshare, simplifies the communication and collaboration between clinicians, dental technicians and production centers. ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway seamlessly integrates with exocad's leading lab and guided surgery software programs, DentalCAD and exoplan.

Users of the new ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway can benefit from an in-office system that integrates with their current workflows. Further highlights include:

Highly automated pre-op workflow: dentists can easily recreate the existing tooth anatomy if they choose to maintain the exact same shape and function of the tooth

In-house design of custom abutments and screw-retained restorations (FDA-cleared)

Expanded options for seamless integrations of intraoral scanners, 3D printers and milling machines

Bi-directional communication with exocad's guided surgery solution exoplan*

Simple interdisciplinary collaboration between practitioners and dental laboratories through efficient integration with DentalCAD, exocad's leading lab software

In 2021, for the third year in a row, the Cellerant Group, an independent group of technology-minded clinicians, selected ChairsideCAD as their 2021 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award winner for clinical design software.

ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway is now available in North America, EU and other select markets. exocad names its releases after current EU "European Capitals of Culture" and selected the Irish city of Galway for the current release cycle.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/chairsidecad-galway

* Product available in selected markets only. Check with your local distributor for availability.

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. exocad America, Inc., a subsidiary of exocad GmbH, is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. More than 45,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

