Ambrosus Ecosystem Partners With The Swiss Wine Association To Leverage A Blockchain-Powered Digital Platform For The Multimillion Dollar Swiss Wine Industry Under the Swiss Wine - Vision 2030 Project The Swiss Wine Industry Association joins Ambrosus Ecosystem to digitize the wine supply chain, gain international recognition and improve transparency. The Swiss Wine digital platform will leverage the Ambrosus blockchain to store data securely.

GENEVA, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosus Ecosystem, a fast-growing blockchain network for the Internet of Things (IoT) and supply chain entered a joint partnership with ZIMT AG and 3D AG to digitize the supply and value chain for the German-Swiss Wine Association (BDW). The BDW is the membership body unifying all Swiss wine producers and is responsible for the development and global recognition of all wine produced in Switzerland.

The Swiss Wine Vision 2030 project's main goal is to bring all Swiss winemakers together on a single digital platform and use the Ambrosus blockchain network for data storage, allowing consumers to have a more immersive and digital product experience while also increasing market share and sustainability for Swiss winemakers. The Swiss Wine Association has entrusted ZIMT AG with the implementation of a digital blockchain-based platform, while 3D AG will provide holographic security labels.

This unique holographic label with a serialized QR code will be assigned to every wine bottle—the label is linked to the meta-data for every bottle or carton of wine that is stored on the Ambrosus blockchain network. Valuable information about the respective winery and wine bottle will be displayed upon scanning the holographic label. This data includes the type of wine, grape varieties used, production date, cask history and age, as well as information about the winemaker, quality certifications, and more.

The initiative is anticipated to increase the market share of Swiss wine in Switzerland and abroad. The digital platform is helping build trust with conscious shoppers and increase sustainability—all wine bottles will receive a label with a custom QR code, which will portray origin and winery documents, necessary certifications, transportation information and other key data.

Sergii Grygoriev, Head of business development at Ambrosus, highlights: "This project enables every Swiss winegrower, big or small, to digitize their wines in a simple way and to create a so-called "digital twin". All important data, such as certificates or laboratory reports, can be stored on the platform and assigned to each wine. Thanks to our partnership with ZIMT AG and 3D AG, we are able to offer a fast and comprehensive digitization solution to all Swiss wine businesses. All companies that decide to take part in this project benefit from many useful functions, such as the activation of sales channels, the monitoring of parallel imports, automated product recall and other functions for intelligent customer loyalty (e.g. VIP memberships, direct sales, promotions, cross-selling, etc.). At the same time, the member companies and the Swiss Wine association (BDW) gain valuable business intelligence information from the scan and demographic user data - and all of this with a smart holographic label with an individual QR code on each wine bottle."

Swiss Wine production is a multimillion dollar industry seeking to digitize in order to expand its global recognition. The total consumption of Swiss Wine globally amounts to approximately 130 million bottles per year, accounting for about 35% of total wine consumption in Switzerland.

Together with ZIMT AG and 3D AG, Ambrosus will enable blockchain-powered solutions for the project. The holographic QR code on wine labels will point users to the decentralized Ambrosus network that stores verifiable data that users are looking for.

Dr. Vlad Trifa, CEO of ZIMT AG comments: "ZIMT is proud to be the software partner for this project and to issue a digital passport for every single bottle of Swiss wine that is operated and secured with blockchain technology - a world's first, in particular on this scale! This e-pass allows consumers around the world to find out more about Swiss wines and their producers, to check the quality and environmental impact of their product, and to easily buy more of the Swiss wines they love."

