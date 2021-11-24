RYU Apparel Celebrates Its 6-Year Anniversary with In-Store Event and a Look Back at Key Highlights and What's Next

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is proud to celebrate their six-year anniversary with annual in-store shopping event – a tradition RYU has kept up since inception.

RYU store on Queen-Street West in Toronto (CNW Group/RYU Apparel Inc.)

In conjunction with the anniversary event as well as the beginning of the holiday shopping season, RYU is revamping its instore customer experience to make gift purchases effortless for those who embrace fitness, performance, and movement in their daily lives.

Special Event Date

Date: Friday November 26th

Hours: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Locations: Williamsburg, Brooklyn; Queens Street, Toronto; West 4th, Vancouver

Event: Live Music

Special Event Promotion: 30% Off

RYU is also proud to celebrate their six-year anniversary with a look back at key milestones—including the recent launch of their inaugural catalogue—and a glimpse at what's ahead for the brand's continued growth.

What started out as a mixed martial arts equipment company in 2015, has grown into a coveted athletic apparel brand united by purpose and driven by movement. By shifting their focus to a broader performance and lifestyle consumer and expanding their product lines to include multi-purpose clothing, bags and accessories, RYU has become a premiere omni-channel retailer with a robust e-commerce platform, wholesale accounts, brick-and-mortar shops, and a brand new catalogue business.

Led by industry luminary Rob Blair as COO, the team's understanding of market trends and cutting-edge design has contributed to a growing loyal fan base and several strategic partnerships:

Canada Skateboard National Team to represent their country at the Tokyo Olympics, plus a limited-edition run of hoodies and t-shirts for the public Specially-branded uniforms and gear for theto represent their country at the Tokyo Olympics, plus a limited-edition run of hoodies and t-shirts for the public

NFL Alumni Academy, including exclusive training gear and branded streetwear for athletes and coaches Official high performance apparel sponsor for theincluding exclusive training gear and branded streetwear for athletes and coaches

The Wall Trainer , makers of total-body workout machines Influencer campaign and exclusive branded collection with, makers of total-body workout machines

Additionally, RYU launched their first printed catalogue earlier this month, with distribution to households across the U.S. The catalog program drove a 407% USD increase vs. the same period the previous year. Further, combined ecommerce sales are up 116% increase vs. the same period the previous year. This new sales and marketing channel, which is part of their four-pillar growth strategy, creates an additional touchpoint for existing customers while expanding their reach to new audiences.

"Celebrating our anniversary means celebrating our customers, partners and shareholders. Without their support we would be in a very different place today," says CEO Cesare Fazari. "Their trust in our vision has allowed us to take several successful leaps over the past year… and we're just getting started."

RYU is looking forward to a strong final two months of 2021, which will tee them up for what's next: re-imagining their brand to tell a clearer, more inspiring story that resonates with their audience, and rebuilding their consumer database for more accurate targeting and outreach.

According to Technavio , the global activewear apparel market is expected to grow by more than $157 billion between 2020-2024. RYU is capitalizing on this opportunity by investing in their brand, growing their audience base, pursuing synergistic partnerships, and continuing to design innovative apparel for both performance and everyday wear that reflects a mindful, life-long practice of movement.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV:RYU, OTCQB:RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com .

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.