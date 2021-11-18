Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it is giving notice of its intention to redeem the following Senior Notes (the "Redemption"), representing an aggregate total principal amount of approximately $2.2 billion, on December 3, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"):

$1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.133% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"); and

$1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.497% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes").

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of the Notes to be redeemed discounted to the Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis at a comparable treasury rate plus 50 basis points in the case of both the 2025 Notes and the 2030 Notes, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Thermo Fisher intends to fund the Redemption using cash on hand.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about the Redemption and Thermo Fisher's intended use of cash on hand to fund the Redemption. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including risks and uncertainties relating to completion of the Redemption. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if circumstances change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

