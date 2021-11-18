SoundHound Inc. Selects Oracle as its Strategic Cloud Infrastructure Provider Migrates voice AI platform from other cloud providers to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for higher performance, built-in security, and lower cost

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that SoundHound Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI), has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as its strategic cloud infrastructure provider for its core cloud requirements. OCI will power SoundHound's voice AI platform as it processes billions of queries and scales to support explosive growth and global expansion. This will include SoundHound migrating its core suite of AI capabilities to OCI to achieve improved performance at a lower cost.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

SoundHound has developed an independent voice AI platform that allows businesses across industries to integrate conversational voice assistants into their products and services. Offering a variety of connectivity options, including cloud-only and hybrid solutions—that combine the power of the cloud with embedded technology—the company is driven by the promise to deliver exceptional voice experiences. To deliver on that promise, SoundHound has selected OCI for its superior performance, high availability, built-in security, and lower costs.

"Migrating our platform to OCI further accelerates our global expansion efforts and increases the availability of SoundHound's services to existing and prospective customers," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and co-founder, SoundHound Inc. "As a result, we're doubling-down on our commitment to provide the fastest and most accurate voice AI to our customers and accelerating our research, development, and training of Artificial Intelligence models."

SoundHound's technology currently powers the voice experience in millions of products from leading global brands, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Deutsche Telekom, Snap, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. By providing a high-performance cloud infrastructure, OCI will help SoundHound process more than 100 million queries each month—a number which doubled in the last six months—with queries projected to exceed 1 billion in 2021 alone.

"SoundHound is at the forefront of the voice AI field, providing brands with fast and accurate voice experiences that customers and employees rely on for daily tasks," said Chris Gandolfo, senior vice president, North America cloud and technology sales, Oracle. "As a company that has doubled its query traffic to over 100 million in just six months and is set to continue its rapid global expansion, SoundHound is a perfect example of how OCI can help organizations increase their market presence, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional services to customers around the world."

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Additional Resources

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle