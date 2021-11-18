House Wine Receives 'Social Visionary of the Year' Honor

Support of The Human Rights Campaign and LGBTQ+ Rights cited by Wine Enthusiast Magazine First Wine Brand and Product to Win Prestigious Award

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wash.-based The Original House Wine (House Wine) will receive the 2021 Social Visionary Award for its partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on a limited-edition Rainbow Rosé Bubbles can which celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ equality and love in all its forms. Wine Enthusiast Magazine announced the honor today, along with the other 2021 Wine Star Awards winners. House Wine becomes the first wine brand and product to win the Wine Enthusiast social visionary award.

The House Wine partnership with the Human Rights Campaign was conceived out of the brand's founding belief that "Everybody is Welcome in Our House." With a grassroots force of more than three million members and supporters nationwide—and serving as America's largest civil rights organization working for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer equity— HRC was the natural partner for House Wine to maximize impact for the LGBTQ+ community.

"House Wine's authentic and unapologetically bold voice are a natural fit for a message of inclusion and acceptance," said Brad Mayer, vice president of communications at Precept Wine, parent company of House Wine. "I am extremely proud of our HRC partnership and what we have accomplished with the brand to raise awareness both in my community and my industry."

House Wine donates $2 for every case sold to the HRC with the goal of building lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer equity. To date, the project has contributed over $100,000 in financial and product support to the important work of HRC.

"We are delighted that House Wine is supporting and uplifting LGBTQ+ equality through this impactful partnership," commented Luigi Lewin, Human Rights Campaign director of corporate partnerships. "It's inspiring when well-recognized and respected brands embrace positive change, and House Wine Rainbow cans symbolize a celebration of love and acceptance, and we are proud to partner with House on this unique product."

House Wine is the leader in the can wine category— it's the #1 overall wine brand selling 375ml can and the Rosé Bubbles is the # 1 selling can wine in the country among all can sizes. (Nielsen, $ Volume, Period Ending 10/29/21). Additionally, Wine Enthusiast has rated more than 25 House Wine products as Best Buys over the past 10 years.

"We are honored to be recognized by Wine Enthusiast for this partnership," noted Alex Evans, chief marketing officer, Precept Wine. "House Wine Rose Bubbles was born from a place of love and a desire to make impact in our industry and the LGBTQ+ community as whole; at Precept, we recognize and seek to address the underrepresentation of this community within the wine business."

Now in its 22nd year, the Wine Star Awards are produced and presented by Wine Enthusiast Media and annually recognizes individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. The award ceremony will take place on February 7, 2022, in Miami, Fla.

To learn more about House Wine, visit OriginalHouseWine.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook .

About House Wine

House Wine is approachable and unpretentious. It's a wine you can enjoy for all occasions. Originally created in 2004 by acclaimed winemaker Charles Smith – who partnered with and later sold House Wine to Precept Wine in 2009 – House Wine was designed with the goal of providing maximum quality and value in a minimalist package. Today, Winemaker Hal Landvoigt continues driving its irreverent spirit by travelling the world to source the finest grapes and cultivate its uniquely unpretentious style. House Wine cans, since launching in 2017, continue to delight with new flavor innovations and steady growth. For more information: www.originalhousewine.com.

About Precept Wine

Seattle-based Precept Wine is the largest privately held wine producer in the Pacific Northwest and a top 12 American wine producer. With deep roots representing more than 30 years of Northwest investments in the wine industry, Precept owns and maintains nearly 4,000 planted vineyard acres across Wash., Idaho, N.M. and Ore.; such leading wine brands as Waterbrook, Gruet, Browne Family Vineyards, Canoe Ridge Vineyard, House Wine, Pendulum, Primarius, Washington Hills, Battle Creek Cellars, Callaway Cellars, Ste. Chapelle, Cense, Sheffield Cellars, Fairbanks and AG Perino Vermouth; plus tasting rooms and hospitality throughout the Pacific Northwest and N.M. Additionally, Precept owns Pacific Northwest Distillery based in Spokane, Wash. Founded in 2003 by Andrew Browne and Dan Baty, Precept's wineries have garnered more than 1,000 combined best buys and critical scores exceeding 90 points. Learn more at www.preceptwine.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. Learn more at www.hrc.org.

