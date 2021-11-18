CAI Announces the Formation of CAI Professional Services U.K. Private Limited

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centers, and industrial process manufacturing industries, today announced that it is officially open for business in the UK.

CAI is proud to now be able to serve clients in the data center, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries in the UK market. CAI's focus is on operational readiness and helping customers improve their speed to market by serving the commissioning and startup needs of lifesaving manufacturing facilities and critical infrastructure.

CAI Europe employs 128 employees of 14 different nationalities and have supported over 70 different customers. In addition to Ireland, CAI Europe has Legal Entities in Switzerland and Italy and a branch in the Netherlands, this facilitates our ability to support activities throughout Europe.

CAI's leaders' thoughts on achieving this long-time goal:

Mike Martin, President:

"Our first global office opened in Europe 10 years ago. Expansion to Italy and the Netherlands followed in response to the rise in data center technology and the increasing demand for engineering services in the life sciences. Now, we are establishing our physical presence in the U.K. CAI has a proven track record of delivering global experience on a local level, meeting our customers where they are—in their culture and language. That is one of CAI's key differentiators and what drives our commitment to our customers."

Rich Tree, COO:

"As a company that provides world-class consulting services and a commitment to our clients, we believe now is the right time to establish our U.K. operations to grow our global leadership in operational readiness and deliver industry expertise on mission critical facilities and manufacturing regulation."

John Henchion, Vice President for Europe:

"As head of CAI Europe, I look forward to building strong teams of experts and bringing CAI's long tradition of excellent service to our clients. Since establishing our European presence back in 2011 we have built both our team and our reputation rapidly and look forward to doing the same in the U.K. Establishing our U.K. presence grows our European footprint in a globally important market."

ABOUT CAI

Since CAI's founding in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, we have built an international team of over 750 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

