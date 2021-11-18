Brooks to Participate in Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 which includes a webcast beginning at 2:40 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Brooks investor relations website at www.brooks.investorroom.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Life Sciences business, to be operated under the new Azenta brand, provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale to Thomas H. Lee Partners of its Semiconductor Solutions Group business, which provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications. Due to the pending divestiture, the Company began reporting the Semiconductor Automation business as discontinued operations in its recent fiscal year end financial earnings announcement. As announced at its recent investor day, Brooks Automation, Inc is changing its name to Azenta, Inc. and will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AZTA, effective at the open of market trading on December 1, 2021.

Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.brooks.com and www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director, Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.2400

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brooks Automation