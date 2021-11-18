Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expands Access to Free Fitness Across Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are partnering to expand free, equitable access to outdoor exercise programs in communities across Massachusetts. Through the partnership, Blue Cross and NFC will work with local towns, institutions and organizations to construct 15 new Fitness Courts® beginning in 2022, with the goal of making free, world-class fitness accessible to all.

"Blue Cross is committed to helping people live healthy lives and eliminating the physical and social barriers that lead to health disparities," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We're proud to partner with NFC to build Fitness Courts across the Commonwealth to provide a communal gathering space and equitable access to premier free outdoor fitness opportunities."

NFC's sleek and durable outdoor Fitness Courts® are built to deliver powerful and fun seven-minute full-body workouts for people of all ages and ability levels. Fitness Courts will be built in public areas where residents can easily access them, helping people get out of cars and back on their feet, making the healthy choice the easy choice every day. With more than 30 pieces of body-weight equipment, the Fitness Court can be used in thousands of ways. Users can also take advantage of free digital fitness coaching by accessing the Fitness Court App, which provides a variety of workout routines designed by leading experts in functional fitness and bodyweight training.

Municipalities, schools and other organizations who own accessible public space may apply for $50,000 in grant funding from Blue Cross and the NFC to assist in building a Fitness Court®. NFC's group of consultants will work with qualified grant recipients to assist in planning, funding and launching their outdoor Fitness Court® and community wellness campaign.

"The National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome Blue Cross as its state sponsor in Massachusetts," said Mitch Menaged, founder of the NFC. "This program will deliver tremendous resources to contribute to the important mission of fighting obesity and improving health outcomes as the network of Fitness Courts® grows across the state. We look forward to working with Blue Cross to make this campaign a great success."

Blue Cross' partnership with the NFC is part of the company's strengthened corporate citizenship commitment announced last week to promote health justice in communities across the Commonwealth. Over the next five years, Blue Cross will provide $16 million in grants and volunteer support to not-for-profits working to address food, environmental and racial justice in Massachusetts communities. This work supports the company's overall pledge announced earlier this year to be a leader in addressing health inequities across the Commonwealth.

NFC and Blue Cross will begin accepting grant applications in November 2021 for funding to support building Fitness Courts® in local communities. To learn more about National Fitness Campaign and how to qualify for funding, visit http://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/Massachusetts.

ABOUT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT NFC:

National Fitness Campaign (NFC) is a wellness consulting firm – founded in San Francisco, California in 1979 – that offers grant funding, project management and master planning services to cities, schools and sponsors to build healthy communities. The Fitness Court® is a trademarked 7-minute workout system, created by NFC Founder, Mitch Menaged, that was designed to be the world's best outdoor gym. NFC's mission is to build healthy communities by building an outdoor Fitness Court® within a 10-minute bike ride of every American. Learn more about NFC at www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com .

