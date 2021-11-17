IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS: Minno Releases Free Advent Family Devotional Guide + Videos, New Minno App Memberships Get Free Laugh & Grow Bible

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minno launched free Advent resources for parents and kids looking to keep the focus on Jesus in the coming Christmas season. Minno, an app and online resource that helps families experience Jesus everyday on and off screen, features intentionally curated shows that point to Christ's values and prompt meaningful conversations among families. Minno Life, offering resources for parents, also features regular blogs from experts and the popular podcast, the Minno Raising Boys & Girls Podcast.

Minno's brand new, free Advent Family Devotional + companion 5 Minute Family Devotional Advent videos are now available. The devotional allows parents to choose daily and/or weekly rhythms that work for their family, meeting them at a variety of ages, "stages", and interests. The free download includes scripture, commentary, activities, question guides and more elements that can be easily added to a family's routines, even during the busyness of the holiday season. The videos are also available on YouTube.

"We, as parents, want to help our families to experience Jesus in our everyday lives. The challenge, especially at Christmas, is our busyness and a culture that seems to work against us," says Erick Goss, CEO and co-founder of Minno. "We want to help families by providing some simple-to-use tools that can help them connect with Jesus, even when things seem hectic, or when it's hard to know how to help our kids experience God in the moment."

In addition, Minno is offering two holiday bonuses. Through December 31st, all new memberships will include the fastest-selling, Christian Book Award-winning Minno Laugh & Grow Bible for Kids for free (while supplies last) that has garnered 1,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.com.

Annual Memberships = $69.99 /year plus free Bible

Monthly Memberships = $6.99 /month plus free Bible

For Black Friday weekend, all annual memberships and gift cards for annual memberships purchased between 11/26/21 -11/29/21 will be discounted to $50.00. The gift recipient will receive the annual membership and a free Bible.

Worried about those shipping delays? For gift card purchases, Minno guarantees immediate email delivery of the gift card code in a printable format. Bible shipments are expected to arrive before Christmas if ordered by December 17, 2021.

Throughout the holidays, Minno members will have access to a 70+ episode curated Christmas-themed playlists, as well as new Christmas episodes of Cocoa Talk, our original short-form series that uses an animated talk show format to explain the tougher concepts of faith through object lessons. Brand-new episodes of Boz the Bear, Koumi, and Guitar & Drum are available on the app's 2,600+ episode catalogue of 125 shows that includes the classic VeggieTales. Non-members can experience selections of Minno's Advent and Christmas content throughout the month of December on Minno's YouTube Channel, select 5 Minute Family Devotionals, and new episodes of Cocoa Talk.

Minno Kids streaming app is available on Apple, Google, Amazon, and Roku.

ABOUT MINNO

Minno is a kids media and tech company that helps families experience Jesus everyday and have a lot of fun together, on and off the screen. We are making screen time count by curating and creating shows, books, and resources that put kids first and support families. The Minno app, available on all platforms, includes more than 2,600 episodes in 125 shows, including 100 original 5 Minute Family Devotionals. MinnoLife parent resources offers expert-written blogs, LifeGuides on key topics, activity packs and downloads, as well as the Minno Raising Boys and Girls Podcast (1.5M+ downloads). Minno Kids Publishing offers the fastest-selling, Christian Book Award-winning children's Bible, the Minno Laugh & Grow Bible. Learn more at www.gominno.com.

