Priceline Announces Its Biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Ever with Over $7 Million in Available Savings On Top of Everyday Deals Including 22 Special Offers Plus Mystery Coupons for up to 99% Off

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline is ringing in the holiday season with its biggest Black Friday Sales Event ever to help millions save even more on all their travel plans! Travelers will have access to a full week of deals with over $7 million in available savings on hotels, rental cars, flights, cruises, and more.

These incredible savings kick off on November 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET during Priceline's Early Access Sale with a sitewide promotion on Express Deals®. Members of Priceline VIP, the company's free and multi-tiered rewards program, will also unlock access to even better Express Deal discounts.

Beginning on Black Friday, and continuing through Cyber Monday, Priceline will offer 10% off sitewide Express Deals® with new flash sales unlocking throughout each day. These savings are on top of Priceline's everyday deals—for even deeper discounts on your next trip.

Priceline VIPs and Email Insiders will also receive mystery coupons during the week-long event, 2,000 of which will be for 99% off on Hotel Express Deals® ! New customers can sign up by November 27 to be eligible to receive a mystery coupon.

"With the demand for travel rebounding and in some cases surpassing 2019 levels, we want our customers to feel confident knowing they secured the best travel deal." said Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "That's why we made it a priority to roll out our biggest Black Friday Savings Event; because now more than ever people deserve the trip they want at a price they can afford."

Whether it's hitting the road to reunite with loved ones, taking a much needed family vacation, or relaxing solo on the best tropical beaches, Priceline has a Black Friday deal that fits your travel needs.

The Priceline Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale includes:

Mystery Coupons: Priceline VIPs and Email Insiders will be sent a mystery coupon, 2,000 of which will be for 99% off on Hotel Express Deals ® !

Hotel Savings: Coupons for up to an additional 30% off of Express Deals ® on top of everyday savings of up to 60% off.

Flight Savings : Coupons for up to an additional 15% off of Express Deals ® on top of everyday savings of up to 50% off.

Rental Car Savings: Sitewide discounts from major rental brands, as well as coupons for increased savings on Express Deals ® , which are already up to 40% off.

Package Savings: Savings up to $1,000 on select Cancun vacation packages.

Cruise Savings: Priceline-exclusive deals, such as pre-paid gratuities on select cruise lines with no deposit required until February 2022 . Plus, customers can also earn up to $1,000 of onboard credit to spend onboard. Get all the cruise deals in one place!

Priceline VIP Rewards™ Visa ® Card: Earn automatic VIP Gold Status, unlocking increased discounts, and 5x the points on every Priceline booking.

App-only Deals: Download the Priceline app for additional coupons and even more savings between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The savings don't end there! Priceline will be kicking off their Seasons of Savings event immediately after Cyber Monday. Starting November 30 new deals will roll out each week through January 3.

To follow the flash sales and for more information about Priceline's Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Season of Savings events, visit Priceline.com or download the Priceline App .

About Priceline

Priceline , part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. Our deep discounts on hotels, flights, rental cars and more are also distributed through our partnership brand, Priceline Partner Network. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

