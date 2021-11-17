Luckie Names Two Senior Executives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luckie and Company has announced that Carolyn Dateo has joined the company as the agency's first Chief Strategy Officer and Stephanie Naman is the agency's new Executive Creative Director.

Dateo will lead branding efforts for the agency, building a transformational planning function that infuses creative with breakthrough insights. Naman will be responsible for advancing Luckie's creative vision to take full advantage of the agency's BI, technology, and strategy capabilities to deliver solutions for clients across industries. Both will serve on the agency's executive committee.

Dateo has spent her career working at top global agencies. As group strategy director in the Publicis Groupe and at Saatchi & Saatchi, she looked after USAA, as well as brand portfolios at Procter & Gamble, Merck, and Abbvie. She worked with pharma brands at Ogilvy's Healthworld. From 2006-2012, she was head of strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi Switzerland, based in Geneva.

Naman joined Luckie in 2009 and has worked across the agency's business units to help brands connect with consumers. Over the course of her career, she has worked on a range of brands including Toyota, Marriott, Saks Fifth Avenue, Born Shoes, Viking, and Asheville, North Carolina.

"Carolyn and Stephanie are strategic thinkers and problem solvers who embody our data-first approach to solving business challenges," said John Gardner, president of Luckie. "Carolyn's global experience with Fortune 100 brands and her reputation as a thoughtful, collaborative strategist will supercharge our ability to deliver smart, high-impact solutions. Stephanie has delivered award-winning creative work for our largest clients, and we are fortunate to have her leadership across our company. The two of them working together is a huge advantage for us."

These leaders are joining Luckie at a time when the agency has seen unprecedented success in account growth, service line expansion, and international accolades for its work. Just in the last year, Luckie was recognized with numerous prestigious awards including a Gold Cannes Lions, an Effie, a Clio, One Show recognition, and the Best in Show Addy.

About Luckie: Luckie is a digital-first marketing solutions agency. The company drives results for top brands in healthcare, tourism, CPG, and financial services including GlaxoSmithKline, Regions Bank, Little Debbie, FedEx, and Panama City Beach. Privately owned for six decades, Luckie has offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

