Hyundai Motor Unveils SEVEN Concept, Segment-busting SUEV for IONIQ Brand

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today revealed SEVEN, the new sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) concept at AutoMobility LA. This category-bending electric SUV concept will be on display in Hyundai Motor's booth, along with other segment-leading products such as IONIQ 5, and XCIENT Fuel Cell, at the LA Convention Center, Nov. 19-28.

Following the 45 concept in 2019 and the Prophecy concept in 2020, the SEVEN concept opens a new chapter for the IONIQ brand, Hyundai's dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) showcase. These differentiated design and technology innovations prioritize customer values over industry norms. SEVEN is also a clear representation of Hyundai's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2045.

"The SEVEN concept demonstrates Hyundai's creative vision and advanced technological development for our electrified mobility future," said José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Its innovative interior space, eco-friendly powertrain and cutting-edge safety and convenience technologies reveal an exciting future for Hyundai SUV customers."

"As a tangible proof of Hyundai's vision of Progress for Humanity, IONIQ changes the paradigm of electric vehicle customer experiences, accommodating diverse lifestyles without constraints," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "SEVEN represents our commitment to a human-centered approach to redefine everyday experiences."

