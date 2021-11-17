Bugcrowd Names Tech Industry Leader Ravi Chopra as Chief Financial Officer

Former Veteran of SonicWall, Juniper Networks, and Cisco Brings a Successful Track Record in Driving Impressive Financial Growth and Preparing Transformative Companies for Profitability

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , the industry-leading crowdsourced cybersecurity platform, today announced the appointment of Ravi Chopra as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Chopra will lead Bugcrowd's financial operations and steer the company's financial strategy to help customers and partners securely navigate the current global digital transformation.

Chopra brings over 25 years of diverse finance, strategy, and operations experience to Bugcrowd. He built a finance team from the ground up as the CFO of SonicWall, a cybersecurity company he helped stand up as an independent company post divestiture from Dell. In that role, he led the company to high growth and profitability, enabling multiple recapitalizations that delivered solid returns for shareholders.

Prior to joining SonicWall, Chopra held finance positions at Juniper, Cisco Systems, Deloitte Consulting and Lazard, a leading financial advisory and asset management firm.

"We are excited to have someone of Ravi's caliber join the executive leadership team at Bugcrowd, especially as the company is experiencing substantial growth and gearing for its next growth phase, " said Ashish Gupta, Bugcrowd CEO. "Ravi's leadership abilities are geared towards scaling financial strategies and processes to help drive growth, go-to-market predictability, and profitability."

Chopra developed his foundational finance skills at Juniper Networks, where he spent 12-plus years in various roles leading to his final position as Group CFO. Under the mentorship of Juniper's CFO, he did rotations through treasury, corporate development, investor relations, business unit finance, and corporate financial planning and analysis and operations.

"From my initial interactions with Bugcrowd, I was immediately drawn to the teams' mission to secure our digitally connected world, a worthy cause if there ever was one," Chopra said. "As I have familiarized myself with their technology and seen this year's impressive growth in its global customer base, I believe they will continue to dominate this important area of the cybersecurity market."

Chopra holds an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Bloomington; a Masters in Finance from Delhi University; and a BA with honors in Economics from St. Stephens College, Delhi University, India.

