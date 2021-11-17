Brivo Unveils Anomaly Detection, a Revolutionary Technology that Harnesses Access Data and Machine Learning to Strengthen Built World Security

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brivo – a global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies – today announced the release of Anomaly Detection in its flagship access control solution, Brivo Access. Anomaly Detection is a patent-pending technology that uses advanced analytics with machine learning algorithms to compare massive amounts of user and event data to identify events that are out of the ordinary or look suspicious, and issues priority alerts for immediate follow up. With Anomaly Detection, business leaders can get a nuanced understanding of security vulnerabilities across their facility portfolio and take action on early indicators of suspicious user behaviors that may otherwise go unnoticed.

"With Anomaly Detection, Brivo is incorporating the latest data and machine learning technology in ways never before seen in physical security," said Steve Van Till, Founder and CEO of Brivo. "Along with our recently released Brivo Snapshot capability, Anomaly Detection uses AI to simplify access management by notifying customers about abnormal situations and prioritizing them for further investigation. After training, each customer's neural network will know more about traffic patterns in their space than the property managers themselves. This means that property managers can stop searching for the needle in the haystack. We identify it and flag it for them automatically."

Anomaly Detection's AI engine learns the unique behavioral patterns of each person in each property they use to develop a signature user and spatial profile, which is continuously refined as behaviors evolve. This dynamic real-time picture of normal activity complements static security protocols, permissions, and schedules. In practice, when someone engages in activity that is a departure from their past behavior, Anomaly Detection creates a priority alert in Brivo Access Event Tracker indicating the severity of the aberration. This programmed protocol helps organizations prioritize what to investigate.

As more companies roll out hybrid work policies for employees, most businesses are poised to see a lot of variation in office schedules and movement. For human operators, learning these new patterns would take a tremendous amount of time, particularly analyzing out-of-the-ordinary behaviors that are technically still within the formal bounds of acceptable use. With Anomaly Detection in Brivo Access, security teams can gain better visibility and understanding as the underlying technology continuously learns users' behaviors and patterns as they transition over time.

The release of Anomaly Detection continues Brivo's significant investments in Brivo Access and AI over the last year to offer building owners and managers more comprehensible, actionable insights and save time-intensive legwork. With a comprehensive enterprise-grade UI, real-time data visualizations, and clear indicators of emerging trends across properties, organizations can secure and manage many spaces from a central hub.

Anomaly Detection is now available in the Enterprise Edition of Brivo Access. For more information, visit our All Access Blog.

