Metro Diner Serves Holiday Feasts for Stress Free Celebrations

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving up easy and delicious offerings this Thanksgiving, Metro Diner's heat-and-serve Holiday At Home Feasts are the ultimate hosting tip for a cook-free day to enjoy with loved ones. The diner's menu also highlights festive specials available for dine-in, to-go or delivery throughout the season.

Holiday At Home Feast with Metro Diner

Available all November for next day pick-up, heat-and-serve Holiday At Home Feasts are served complete with turkey or ham and traditional fixings like mashed potatoes & gravy, green bean casserole, macaroni & cheese and more. Guests can add extra sides, beverages and desserts like a whole pumpkin or apple pie to their order. These options are priced at $59.99 for four, $115.49 for eight and $15.99 for one.

To serve on Thanksgiving Day, preorder a feast by Monday, Nov. 22. Holiday pick-ups are scheduled from 8 am – 8 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 24, and from 8 am – 2 pm on Thursday, Nov. 25.

For a limited time, Metro Diner is offering these specials in-diner, to-go or for delivery:

Stuff 'N Waffle with Turkey : Turkey breast topped with gravy, mashed potatoes atop a homemade cornbread-stuffing waffle and a side of cranberry sauce .

Sausage Gravy & Tenders Stuff 'N Waffle: Buttermilk marinated fried chicken tenders topped with sausage gravy, over a homemade cornbread-stuffing waffle, with a sweet and spicy sauce.

Festive Holiday Dinner: Turkey with cranberry sauce or ham, served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, cornbread stuffing and bread pudding.

Gift Card Special: Purchase $50 in Metro Diner gift cards through Dec. 31 , receive a $10 bonus card.

All diners will remain open on Thanksgiving Day until 2:30 p.m. for table service and Holiday Feasts pick-ups. Guests can place orders here: https://metrodiner.com/holiday-feast.

ABOUT METRO DINER

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts with 58 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food.

Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and 'Like' Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Mariah Kulkin

mkulkin@tilsonpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Metro Diner)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metro Diner