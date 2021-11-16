Hashicorp Partners With Hunter Strategy to Accelerate Enterprise DevSecOps Architecture

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy, a Washington, D.C.-based cyber risk and devsecops firm, announced its partnership with HashiCorp, a leader of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. Together, they will deliver enhanced integration and DevSecOps implementation services to address the diverse needs of federal, defense and intelligence agencies. Hunter's success in enabling and securing enterprise DevSecOps transformations lead to Hashicorp's selection of Hunter to premiere Hashicorp's new offering, the Vault Accelleration Program ("VAP").

Michelle Graff, Global Channel Chief of HashiCorp added, "Hunter Strategy's expertise across DevSecOps and cloud software factory engineering makes them a great fit for the HashiCorp Partner Network, and enables us to work together to create high-value multi-cloud services for mutual customers who need to deliver secure applications quickly. We are looking forward to building a strategic relationship with Hunter Strategy."

The VAP is a response to usage observations of Hashicorp's secrets management tool, Vault. HashiCorp found that satisfied clients often miss valuable opportunities to further secure and optimize their DevSecOps practices over time. VAP is crafted to capitalize on these opportunites before they are missed, giving Vault customers concrete and rapid DevSecOps outcomes from the day of delivery. Hunter uses the VAP to promote a DevSecOps culture by distributing technical, architectural, and orchestration expertise and training throughout a recipient organization.

Hunter is pleased and excited to work with HashiCorp to enable success in the DevSecOps community. Principal DevOps Architect at Hunter Strategy, Tyler Walker said; "Our mission is to help mold IT culture to be security focused and evangelize modern DevSecOps practices. In that spirit, HashiCorp's multi-cloud enabled tools are a game changer for customers seeking tangible DevSecOps outcomes."

About Hunter Strategy

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic DevSecOps, cyber risk management, and Agile software engineering solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net.

View original content:

SOURCE Hunter Strategy