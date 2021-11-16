EqualWeb Expands - Opens New Offices in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EqualWeb, the leading digital accessibility development company, has opened its new offices in Tel Aviv on Monday. With offices already in New York City and Kfar Yona, EqualWeb expands its operations into Israel's tech hub, joining the thousands of innovative startups located in the prominent metropolitan.

EqualWeb has made large strides in recent years, providing its product and services to international industry-leading companies such as Lenovo, Huggies, Zara, Adidas, Decathlon, Bosch, Miami Heat, Avis, Subaru, and thousands more.

"Our goal is to make an equal and inclusive Web while removing barriers to individuals with a range of disabilities," Erez Bahat, EqualWeb's Co-CEO says. "This goal is becoming a reality online with each new customer, as internally the company keeps growing and branching out."

"We are very excited to head into the next phase of the company, as the awareness for digital accessibility is surging across the globe to the benefit of all. Our AI and machine learning technological solutions for government agencies and private businesses are proving as the ultimate method to maintain regulatory compliance and the latest accessibility standards," Bahat continues.

"It's one thing to achieve accessibility, a whole other thing to maintain it," Bahat adds. "Along with our manual services, auto auditing reports, and periodic digital monitoring, EqualWeb demonstrates the highest accessibility features and criteria, bar none."

About EqualWeb

EqualWeb is a cutting-edge development company situated in Israel and NYC with more than two decades of experience in the digital accessibility fields, promoting an inclusive Web for all. The teams of EqualWeb offer an international leading solution for online accessibility, removing barriers for individuals via a friendly and seamless browsing experience.

EqualWeb's highly-experienced team of IT, accessibility experts, designers, programmers, and marketing experts are committed to effectively offering accessibility solutions for websites via an extremely simple and cost-effective process. For more information, please visit: www.equalweb.com

Media Contact:

EqualWeb Ltd.

Business Development

Anat Cohen

Tel: +1 (202) 864-1844

anat@equal-web.com

View original content:

SOURCE EqualWeb