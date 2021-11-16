Details on the $13 MILLION VERDICT in Largest Mass Tort Ever on Cut to the Chase: Podcast. Gregg Goldfarb interviews Mike Burns, an attorney for numerous veterans in their cases against 3M for faulty earplugs, on the latest verdict and what that means for the 300,000 plus veterans involved in this mass tort.

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On this week's episode of Cut to the Chase: podcast, host Gregg Goldfarb interviews Mike Burns, an attorney for many solders involved in the largest mass tort ever on yesterdays's $13 million verdict in favor of Sgt. Guillermo Camarillorazo for hearing loss and tinnitus he suffered as a result of faulty earplugs supplied to the army for over one decade. 9 veterans have now had their cases go to trial, with 6 soldiers prevailing and 3 soldiers losing to 3M. This verdict included over $12 million for punitive damages against 3M for their wrongful conduct. The next trials are already set to begin shortly.

This episode of Cut to the Chase: can be accessed here.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cut-to-the-chase/id1551362164?i=1000542046165

About Cut to the Chase: Cut to the Chase Podcast: features interviews of industry leaders on today's big public interest topics. The podcast is the creation of Gregg Goldfarb, an attorney, entrepreneur, investor and activist. Gregg Goldfarb is the principal of Gregg M. Goldfarb LLP, a law firm that handles civil litigation, including cases of public interest, mass torts, class actions, and first party insurance claims.

