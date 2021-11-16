Carver Road Hospitality Sets December 30 Opening For Carversteak At Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Road Hospitality has announced a December 30 grand opening date for its highly-anticipated luxury steakhouse, Carversteak, at Resorts World Las Vegas. The opening date serves as both a celebration and kickoff to New Year's Eve weekend on the Las Vegas Strip, and, in advance of its debut, Carversteak will begin accepting reservations on November 16 online at Carversteak.com and by calling (702) 550-2333.

The 14,500-square-foot Carversteak is the first Las Vegas dining concept conceived and developed by Carver Road Hospitality, featuring an expansive 70-foot honed quartzite stone bar, a sweeping outdoor bar and dining terrace, two private dining experiences -- The Knife Shop and Whiskey Room -- and a plush main dining room floor; with a menu designed by acclaimed Chef Daniel Ontiveros, previously of three-star Michelin eatery Joël Robuchon Restaurant, Thomas Keller Bouchon Bistro, Michael Mina's Nobhill Tavern and Scotch 80 Prime, among others.

"In crafting the Carversteak story, we began at the source; dry-aged American cuts and Japanese-certified Wagyu steaks," explains Chef Ontiveros. "Our ingredients set everything into motion – from cooking to presentation – and I cannot wait to bring these incredible dishes to life for our guests."

Carversteak's menu highlights include Chef Ontiveros's Wagyu Tomahawk Rib Chop, a 42 oz. cut, Lobster en Croûte, a whole Maine lobster with a puff pastry shell accompanied by red pepper cognac cream; and raw bar selections including Hamachi Crudo alongside a bountiful selection of starters, sides, sauces and salads. The full menu will be announced in the coming weeks.

Accompanying Chef Ontiveros's menu is a cocktail program developed by master mixologist and Carver Road Hospitality's Vice President of Beverage & Hospitality Culture, Francesco Lafranconi. Among his most anticipated offerings: the house Gibson martini, a gin or vodka-based cocktail complemented by savory-enhanced dry vermouth and presented with choices of different housemade pickled fresh silver skin onions to add depth and complexity; Mr. Lee Manhattan, which substitutes rye whiskey with Nikka Coffey Grain Japanese Whisky and Lillet Apéritif in lieu of sweet vermouth, presented with Seville orange bitters and stirred to perfection with an optional mist of PX Sherry; and The B Signal, an agave-centric Old Fashioned with a sophisticated Clase Azul Reposado Tequila and Amaro Montenegro to bring an herbaceous spiciness with every sip, and enriched with citrus and chocolate bitters. Carversteak will also feature a world-class wine list and curated vintage whiskies, grape brandies and aged tequila collections, as well as an herb garden on the restaurant's terrace for specialty craft cocktails. Guests will also enjoy a tableside cocktail cart serving classic gin and vodka martinis and their variations.

Designed by award-winning international design studio DesignAgency, Carversteak features a mid-century modern aesthetic with a rich palette inspired by the landscape of Las Vegas.

As the countdown begins to Carversteak's December 30 debut, future patrons can also follow the progress of its development, subscribe for email updates and request special event information via the Carversteak website.

Carversteak food and beverage photography, renderings and additional media assets are available here.

About Carver Road Hospitality

Carver Road Hospitality is an investor, developer, operator, and marketer of premier lifestyle hotels, restaurants, lounges, and other hospitality concepts. Founded by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas, Carver Road Hospitality announced its first concepts in 2021; Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in Salt Lake City and Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. For additional information, visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality.

