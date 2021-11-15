Start11 Enhances Windows 11 And Restores Classic Functionality

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released Start11™, a program that allows users to customize the Windows® Start menu and taskbar, today. As with previous editions of StartX products, Start11 allows users to restore the Start menu to appear as it does in previous versions of Windows, as well as customize and enhance its functionality.

"Since Microsoft first announced Windows 11, we have been working to optimize Start11 for the new operating system," said Brad Wardell, Stardock CEO. "We make it easy for users to customize nearly every detail of their PC experience, including being able to choose from several new Start menu layouts and repositioning the taskbar, among many other things."

Start11 is designed for Windows 11 and Windows 10 and comes loaded with features intended to make Windows more personal and productive. Start11 supports moving the Start button to the middle or to the left, adjusting the taskbar size, re-ordering quick access shortcut lists, options for grid spacing, enhanced classic and modern search experiences, restoring the taskbar context menu, and more. Start11 also fully integrates with Stardock's Fences app.

For users who want to personalize their Start menu, Start11 offers robust customization options ranging from aesthetic to functional. The software enables enhanced Windows 10 and Windows 11 style Start menus, a compact Windows 7 design, optional Windows 11 style for classic menus, and additional settings that allow you to configure a personalized Start menu.

The new UI has been designed to support additional Start menu enhancements, extending support to a host of new Start menu ideas like pages, minimalism, and features for enterprise customers. While Start11 does restore previous versions of the Start menu like Start8® and Start10®, it now provides robust options to create a truly personalized experience.

Start11 is now available starting at $5.99 through Stardock, with an upgrade option for users of Start8 and Start10. It is also included in the Object Desktop suite. For more information, visit the Start11 page here or www.stardock.com.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/j0RuNHWRBuM

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

Please contact press@stardock.com for media inquiries.

