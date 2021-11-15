VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce retail distribution for three of its XOMA Superfoods beverages at 78 London Drugs locations in Canada. The January 2022 launch is an important step in expanding NEXE's offerings beyond ecommerce and providing retailers with sustainable options for single-serve beverages.

NEXE Enters Retail Market with XOMA Superfoods Launch at London Drugs (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

London Drugs has stores in 35 major markets in Canada that serve more than 45 million customers annually. XOMA Superfoods will be a leading product in London Drugs' 'Veganuary,' an annual challenge that promotes health and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle.

"We created the XOMA Superfoods line to make it easy for consumers to integrate delicious, plant-based superfoods into their lives," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "All XOMA Superfoods products are packaged in our signature NEXE Pods, which are made of plant-based materials and sustainably manufactured in North America. Entering London Drugs is a major milestone in our distribution goals as we aim to work with quality retailers highlighting the benefits of the superfoods category."

XOMA Superfoods products available at London Drugs for Veganuary:

XOMA Keto Cocoa : A rich, dark, and luscious keto hot chocolate made with quality fats from organic cocoa powder, vegan cocoa butter, and chocolate MCT powder. XOMA Keto Cocoa delivers the great taste and the health benefits of cocoa while being a great addition to a ketogenic diet.

XOMA Matcha Latte : Made from finely-ground, shade-grown Japanese green tea leaves and packed with antioxidants, XOMA Matcha features a rich umami flavour that can help to decrease stress and increase alertness

XOMA Turmeric Golden Milk: The dairy-free, thick, yellow, and spicy traditional health food drink contains curcumin, ginger, cinnamon, and other powerful ingredients. Turmeric has been a key component of traditional medicine and has been regarded as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant for thousands of years

"Plant-based eating is growing in popularity, and we believe that this interest will ultimately extend to how food and drinks are manufactured and packaged. Our NEXE beverage pods can be disposed of immediately after use, leave no mess, and do not need to be disassembled before composting, making it convenient to integrate more plant-based products into your life. The pods can break down completely in municipal compost facilities in as few as 35 days," added Guglani.

All three products are each sold in packages of 12 pods and are compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems.

The superfood market is projected to reach $209.1 billion (USD) by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% according to KBV Research. 1

Learn more about NEXE Innovations online at https://nexeinnovations.com/investors/

Learn more about XOMA superfoods online at: https://xomasuperfoods.com/

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, BC-based London Drugs sells to every province and territory in Canada through its online store www.londondrugs.com and has 79 physical stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers customers a range of products from personal protection equipment for pandemic safety to digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9,000 people with pharmacy and health care services at the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. XOMA Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood ingredients packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods. Learn more: https://xomasuperfoods.com/ and find XOMA on Instagram at @xomasuperfoods.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, over 50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and over six years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS NEXE INNOVATIONS INC.

s/ "Ash Guglani"



Ash Guglani, President

Social Media

https://twitter.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.facebook.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeinnovations

https://www.instagram.com/nexeinnovations

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the launch of NEXE's new coffee blends, ability to create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.