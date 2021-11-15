AIA Chief Executive & President Lee Yuan Siong becomes Vice Chairman

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc joins Board

ZURICH, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva Association announces today that Christian Mumenthaler, CEO of Swiss Re, was appointed the new Chairman of the organisation at its 10 November Board meeting. Christian Mumenthaler, who has been Vice Chairman since November 2019, succeeds outgoing Chairman Charles Brindamour, CEO of Intact Financial, who remains on the Board. Lee Yuan Siong, Chief Executive & President of AIA, was appointed Vice Chairman.

Christian Mumenthaler, CEO of Swiss Re, appointed Chairman of The Geneva Association

In addition, Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva, was elected as a new Board member at the Statutory Assembly of the Association on 11 November.

Christian Mumenthaler said: "I feel privileged to take on this role at such a crucial time for both our industry and society more broadly, as re/insurers mobilise to confront immense challenges, namely climate change and the after effects of COVID-19. I thank Charles Brindamour for his outstanding leadership over the past three years. Under his Chairmanship, The Geneva Association has deeply transformed. Through its rich portfolio of research and dialogue activities, the organisation makes an essential contribution to the debate on strengthening the world's resilience to global risks. I look forward to further increasing the impact we have for all our stakeholders."

Lee Yuan Siong commented: "It is an honour to be appointed Vice Chairman of The Geneva Association. The enormous positive difference that insurance can bring to the lives of our communities has never been more relevant than it is today. I look forward to collaborating closely with Christian and members of the Board as we work together to address the global strategic and risk management issues facing our industry, while playing our part in the transition to a better, more sustainable future."

Amanda Blanc said: "I look forward to working with Christian, contributing to the Geneva Association agenda and supporting the critical role which the global insurance industry plays in the resilience of our economy and society."

Jad Ariss, Managing Director of The Geneva Association said: "It has been my privilege to work with Charles Brindamour since I joined the organisation in 2019. I am very pleased that Christian Mumenthaler has accepted to become the Chairman of The Geneva Association and am grateful to the Board for running the succession smoothly. I look forward to working with Christian as new Chairman and Lee Yuan Siong as new Vice Chairman. I also warmly welcome Amanda Blanc as new Board member. Together with the rest of the Board we will ensure The Geneva Association – through its programme of research, discussions and outreach – continues to provide meaningful support to the insurance sector in its mission to make the world a more sustainable, equitable and resilient place."

About The Geneva Association

The Geneva Association is the only global association of insurance companies; its members are insurance and reinsurance CEOs. Based on rigorous research conducted in collaboration with its members, academic institutions and multilateral organisations, The Geneva Association investigates key risk areas that are likely to impact the insurance industry, develops corresponding recommendations and provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss them. In total, the companies of Geneva Association members are headquartered in 25 countries around the world; manage USD 17.1 trillion in assets; employ 2.4 million people; and protect 1.8 billion people.

