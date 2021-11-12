Shangri-La Unveils #WithHeart Campaign to Celebrate 50 Years of Growing with Asia Campaign kicks off with a new short film series spotlighting a new generation of Asian pioneers

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1971, the first Shangri-La Hotel opened its doors in Singapore, welcoming its guests like family. Since then, Shangri-La's journey has mirrored Asia's rapid growth. As the brand marks its 50th anniversary, it celebrates its ties to the region with a new #WithHeart campaign by honouring the passion and values that have driven the brand's evolution and the rise of Asia through the stories of those who have lived this transformation.

The campaign brings to life the significance of "wholeheartedness" in all endeavours. A short film series, premiering on 19 November 2021, will tell the stories of young and passionate Asian culture makers. The campaign will also include a quest to discover stories #WithHeart through social media and will extend into 2022 with collaborations and experiences.

"As we reflect on 50 years of bringing the best of Asia to the world through our heartfelt hospitality, we wanted to showcase stories that embody the tradition, craftsmanship and passion of the region we call home," said Hui Kuok, Chairman of Shangri-La Group. "Asia has been through an incredible transformation, reinventing itself with unparalleled economic, cultural, and technological progress and a pioneering spirit that we share. Shangri-La is proud to have supported this growth. As we mark our anniversary, we want to bring to life the stories and that have made Asia what it is today. We are not just celebrating our past but looking towards the future as we embark on our next chapter."

"From Asia with Heart" Short Film Series

Kenneth Cobonpue, Furniture Designer : An award-winning designer known for integrating nature, traditional crafts and innovative technologies, Kenneth's home furniture showcases his respect for the environment and the Philippine islands where he grew up.

DeAille Tam, Chef : Named Asia's Best Female Chef by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, she is known for her inventive cuisine which fuses traditional Chinese flavours with Western cooking perspectives.

Xiong Liang , Illustrator : As the first Chinese illustrator shortlisted for the Hans Christian Andersen Award, he is devoted to recreating Chinese folklore as picture books that introduce Chinese culture to children.

Red Hong Yi , Installation Artist : An architecture graduate who followed her creative passions to become an installation artist, she builds masterpieces with unexpected materials while evoking unique cultural sentiments that pay tribute to her heritage as Malaysian-Chinese.

Haochen Zhang, Pianist : World-renowned pianist, he brings colourful Asian themes to his captivating piano concerto performances throughout Asia and across the globe.

Huishan Zhang , Fashion Designer: Renowned for his unique approach that marries Asian heritage and Western influences in his designs, he was named by Business of Fashion 500 as one of the major influences on the global fashion industry.

These are some of the wholehearted stories of Asia told in Shangri-La's new "From Asia with Heart" short film series, a six-episode collection being released through January 2022.

The teaser trailer is available now at www.shangri-la.com/50years. At this site, visitors will also find inspiring stories, perspectives and foresight into different industry trends from even more Asian innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries who put their heart into everything they do. Full versions of the short films will be released in the coming weeks.

In celebration of these stories from around the world, Shangri-La is also rewarding those who share their #WithHeart stories on social media. Beginning on 22 November on Instagram, the brand is inviting people to share what they do "with heart" for a chance to take their passions further and win exclusive Shangri-La prizes. To enter the contest, people should follow @shangrilahotels and post their stories, tagging Shangri-La and using the signoff "From _____ #withheart", filling in the blank with their name or handle.

For more information about the #WithHeart campaign, to view the short film series and to hear from other passionate culture makers, visit www.shangri-la.com/50years. On social media, follow the brand on @shangrilahotels (Instagram) and @shangrila (Facebook).

