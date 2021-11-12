Clarivate to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2021

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Hanks, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in November 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:35 am Eastern Time . The live webcast can be accessed at The live webcast can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/rbc-global-tech/clarivate-plc-nov-2021 and will be available for replay.

BofA Securities Virtual 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:15 am Eastern Time . The live webcast can be accessed at The live webcast can be accessed at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/leveragedfinance2021/idZn2C7m.cfm and will be available for replay.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Webcast

Source: Clarivate Plc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarivate Plc