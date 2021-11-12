Bell Canada announces approval of proposed amendments to its 1976 trust indenture

This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Canada ("Bell") announced today it has successfully completed the previously announced consent and proxy solicitation (the "Solicitation") with respect to proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to its trust indenture dated as of July 1, 1976 (as amended or supplemented, the "1976 Indenture"), pursuant to which the debentures listed below were issued (the "Debentures").

The extraordinary resolution to approve the Proposed Amendments, described in Bell's consent and proxy solicitation statement dated September 29, 2021 (the "Solicitation Statement") was approved at the special meeting of the holders of Debentures held on November 12, 2021 by the favourable votes of holders of more than 66 2/3% of the outstanding principal amount of Debentures represented at the meeting.

Bell intends to execute a supplemental indenture to the 1976 Indenture pursuant to which the Proposed Amendments will become effective. As described in the Solicitation Statement, following the effectiveness of the Proposed Amendments, Bell will pay a fee to Debentureholders as at the record date who responded to the Solicitation to consent to or withhold consent from, or to vote for or against, the Proposed Amendments of $0.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures held under the 1976 Indenture.

Debentures under the 1976 Indenture

Series CUSIP 10% Debentures, Series EH, due November 15, 2041 N/A 9.7% Debentures, Series EJ, due December 15, 2032 078149DK4 9.25% Debentures, Series EO, due May 15, 2053 078149DN8 10% Debentures, Series EU, due December 1, 2054 078149DR9 7% Debentures, Series EZ, due September 24, 2027 078149DW8

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. acted as the Solicitation Agent for the Solicitation. D.F. King Canada now part of TMX Group acted as the Information Agent for the Solicitation.

