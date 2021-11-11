Spartech Introduces Anti-Stat HIPS and Anti-Stat UltraTuf™ PETG Thermoplastic Options for Electrically Controlled Applications

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, introduces Anti-Stat HIPS (High Impact Polystyrene Sheet) and Anti-Stat UltraTuf™ PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol) - thermoplastic sheet products. Along with Spartech Royalite® R63 and R632 conductive fire-rated thermoplastic sheets, these two new products possess anti-stat capability with custom surface resistivity and static decay, provide significant aesthetics, durability and chemical resistance, and are designed for applications where controlled electrical conductivity is desired.

(PRNewsfoto/Spartech)

"These new Anti-Stat HIPS and Anti-Stat UltraTuf™ PETG thermoplastic options help to broaden our electrically controlled product offerings," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "The new products fill the gap between insulative, and conductive plastics Spartech has been producing and marketing. Our clients will benefit from durable and high-performance anti-static solutions for situations where it's important to have proper conductivity."

Anti-Stat HIPS was developed for demanding applications that require a good balance of stiffness, impact strength, and heat deflection. The Anti-Stat HIPS has been specifically designed to comply with FDA Food Contact Regulation 21 CFR 177.1640 for rubber modified polystyrene.

Anti-Stat UltraTuf™ PETG sheet and rolls are designed for visual merchandising, retail display, and thermoformed parts. Additional uses include industrial face shields and fabricated parts. It offers a high-clarity, impact-resistant solution, with gauges ranging from 0.010" to 0.475".

Spartech Anti-Stat HIPS and Anti-Stat UltraTuf™ PETG, along with Royalite® R63 and R632 thermoplastic sheets, provide long-term static protection while combining high stiffness and abrasion resistance with excellent printability and thermoformability.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com.

Media Contact:

Sheldon Ripson

sheldon@spokemarketing.com

636-751-5733

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spartech