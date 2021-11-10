KODOCARE Pharmacy is NOW Administering COVID-19 Vaccines to Children 5 to 11 Years Old

- KODOCARE Pharmacy is one of the first local, independent pharmacies in the nation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for kids

JOLIET, Ill., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KODOCARE Pharmacy announced they are now administering COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old. The announcement follows the Center for Disease Control's recommendation to expand vaccine administration to 28 million children in the United States in this age group.

KodoCARE pharmacy now offering vaccinations to children age 5-11.

KODOCARE, a retail pharmacy in Joliet, specializes in the proper and safe administration of vaccines, for both adults and children, and has been vaccinating for over 20 years. The Pharmacy has been at the forefront of the greater Chicagoland area vaccination efforts since administration began in January and have administered more than 40,000 vaccines.

They are one of the first local, independent pharmacies in the nation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for kids. KODOCARE has pediatric healthcare professionals that are trained in providing a safe, comfortable, and kid-friendly environment and can provide accommodations for kids with special needs.

"We recognize that children need to be cared for differently than adults," said KODOCARE Owner and Pharmacist Chad Kodiak. "At our pharmacy, we are able to meet kids' unique needs to ensure they have a positive vaccine experience."

In addition to COVID-19, they administer all vaccines. Visit kodocare.com to book an appointment.

About KODOCARE

KODOCARE Pharmacy is owned and operated by the pharmacy's second-generation CEO, Chad Kodiak, RPh, PharmD. Since 1969, KODOCARE has balanced caring and attentive service with cutting edge Pharmaceutical practice and technology. As a full-service pharmacy in the proper and safe administration of vaccines and has been vaccinating for over 20 years. They were one of the first independent pharmacies in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy also offers KODO Paks, a free pre-packaged compliance system that automatically refills and delivers medicine every four weeks. They continue to expand and grow through their mission to enhance the health of those in their care.

