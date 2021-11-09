Swrve Enters China to Offer Its Leading Customer Experience Platform to Global Games Studios and Publishers

Together with MyGamez, Swrve is now available in the Chinese market for Swrve customers and worldwide apps.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swrve, the leading customer experience platform for mobile, web, and TV, provides a sophisticated set of digital-first capabilities for enterprise companies to interact and engage with their users. In partnership with China mobile game publishing services provider MyGamez , global app studios and publishers can now engage with customers in China using Swrve's customer experience engine.

"We are excited to extend our real-time customer experience platform and APIs to global brands with valued customers in China. With Swrve, mobile game and app publishers and studios will now have the ability to easily review true performance analytics about their consumers' behavior and deploy powerful messaging to reach them with experiences that are dynamically personal and built around the individual to measurably deepen relationships," said Lisa Cleary, CEO at Swrve.

Partnership Overview

With over 600 million mobile gamers and app consumers, China is the biggest growth opportunity for global game studios and app publishers. According to Sensor Tower, consumers spent a total of $45 billion on mobile games and apps through the App Store in fiscal 2020. Of that $45 billion, 31% of that was spent in China making it one of the most worthwhile markets for games studios and app developers. To add to this, the country also leads the way for gross revenue, accounting for over 35% of mobile gaming revenue worldwide in 2020.

Swrve is fully operational in China on AWS and 100% compliant with Chinese regulations. This gives Western enterprise companies, particularly games, with customers in China a full picture of their app performance, analytics, engagement, and optimization.

"China is systematically building a solid regulatory framework for the future of its internet-based economy and the recently enacted new Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law are setting a host of new requirements for game and app publishers operating in the country. We're thrilled to partner with industry leader Swrve to enable global game and app publishers to benefit from the Swrve customer engagement solutions operated locally, enabling due protection of their Chinese players data," said Mikael Leinonen, CEO at MyGamez.

The partnership between Swrve and MyGamez opens the door for brands to build a mobile-first direct-to-consumer relationship with those consumers and increase opportunities for monetization and retention.

For more information please visit our website at https://www.swrve.com/ and https://mygamez.com/ , or schedule a call with one of our experts.

About Swrve

Swrve is the leading marketing and customer experience platform for mobile, web, and TV, helping global enterprises connect with their mobile-first customers to create lasting and valuable relationships. World leading brands such as Playrix, Sony Pictures, and Telefónica use Swrve to identify, predict, and anticipate the needs of customers with real-time behavioral data across mobile, web, and TV apps. Learn more at swrve.com .

About MyGamez

MyGamez is a Finnish-Chinese mobile game publishing service provider focusing on the Chinese market. MyGamez mission is to enable leading international publishers to tap their full growth potential in the world's largest gaming market. The company offers a suite of services that enable foreign mobile games to enter the market and scale up on both Android and iOS platforms. Learn more at mygamez.com

