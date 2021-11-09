Sparo, A Microsoft for Startups Company, is selected as CSR partner of Rockville, Maryland-based NeuroCytonix

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-based Sparo Corporation announced that it has been selected by Rockville Maryland med-tech firm NeuroCytonix as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partner to bring attention to and raise funds for children and adults with brain disorders.

Rob Sobhani, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Sparo said: "We are honored and humbled to have been selected by NeuroCytonix for this global humanitarian campaign to raise funds for children and adults facing non-progressive and progressive brain disorder." Sparo will leverage its patented CSR tools on behalf of NeuroCytonix to help raise funds to pay for the clinical trials and open label research currently being conducted in Monterrey Mexico by NeuroCytonix for children with cerebral palsy.

Dr. J. Roberto Trujillo, Chairman and Founder of NeuroCytonix stated: "We are delighted to team up with Sparo and open the possibility of funding treatment to Cerebral Palsy children in Mexico where we implemented our US FDA double blind randomized placebo controlled clinical trial. This initiative will allow us to treat the children who were part of the placebo group and who greatly deserve to access our protocol."

NeuroCytonix hopes to expand these clinical trials to United States patients to benefit Cerebral Palsy children and U.S. military personnel who have been exposed to serious brain trauma. Andrea McNaughton, Sparo's Chief Charity Officer stated: "This marriage of med-tech, CSR and philanthropy is very exciting and opens new opportunities for donors across the world to get involved." And Daniel Katz, the CMO of Sparo mentioned: "We have all been touched by the scourge of neurological diseases such as Cerebral Palsy, stroke, dementia and others. We at Sparo are very excited about our partnership with NeuroCytonix which has the potential to make a massive difference in the lives of others."

NeuroCytonix has started its FDA-supervised clinical trials in Mexico with a focus on non-progressive brain disorders and has already partnered with several Cerebral Palsy Foundations to offer a protocol to cure this disease. It also hopes to partner soon with a prominent Veterans Foundation to assist veterans across America facing brain trauma. Dr. J. Roberto Trujillo said: "We want to bring the hope of cure to millions across the world who face brain disorders and are pleased to partner with Sparo to help us raise the funds for this worthy humanitarian effort."

Sparo is a Microsoft for Startups Partner. NeuroCytonix is a biomedical technology firm focused on the regeneration of the brain and nervous system.

