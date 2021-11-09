OnLogic Unveils New Intel NUC and AMD 4x4 Mini PCs Built For IoT

The latest evolution of OnLogic's popular fanless ML100 Series of small form factor computers includes the ML100G-53 and ML100G-41, powered by Intel® and AMD® processors.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to offer even more options for industrial hardware users, IoT hardware manufacturer and solution provider, OnLogic (onlogic.com), has announced two new additions to their popular ML100 Series of compact fanless computers. The ML100G-53 and ML100G-41 are powered by embedded processing platforms from Intel and AMD. The new devices build on the company's experience in highly-reliable, passively cooled computers for industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications.

"The amount of performance we're able to offer through integrating the latest processing platforms in the NUC and mini-PC footprints is astounding," said Mike Walsh, OnLogic Industrial Product Line Manager. "The ML100 Series has been, quite literally, a great fit for our customers looking to integrate powerful computing in space constrained industrial environments. Paired with our Hardshell fanless technology for thermal management and reliability, the newest additions to our ML100 Series will offer the kind of flexibility our customers and integrators demand, while letting them choose the ideal processing option for their particular application."

ML100G-53: 11th Gen Intel Power - NUC Form Factor

Dual-Core options in the ML100G-53 include the Intel® Celeron® 6305E or Core™ i3-1115G4 processors. Quad-Core offerings feature the i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processors (all formerly known as Tiger Lake). Built for high performance computing, IoT, AI applications, and flexible multitasking, the M100G-53 boasts impressive graphics capabilities thanks to Intel's new Iris® Xe Graphics engine (available on the i5 and i7), and up to 32GB of dual channel DDR4 memory. Onboard TPM 2.0, via Intel Platform Trust Technology, helps to ensure data is secure.

ML100G-41: AMD Ryzen 4000 Power at the Edge

The ML100G-41 is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs, offering high performance for both graphics intensive applications and multitasking workloads. Choose from the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (Quad-Core) or Ryzen 7 4800U (Octa-Core) processors, with onboard AMD Radeon™ graphics and up to 32GB of dual channel DDR4 memory.

Connectivity and Display Capabilities

Each of the new ML100 systems is ready for reliable deployment in challenging environments while providing six USB ports, support for four independent displays, flexible storage capabilities, multiple mounting options, and optional COM and DIO ports to support connectivity to a wide array of devices.

Front I/O

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1x Audio jack (Mic-in, Line-out)

Power Button

Rear I/O

1x DisplayPort

1x HDMI port

1x 2.5 GbE LAN port

1x GbE LAN port

2x USB 2.0 ports

Memory & Storage

Up to 32GB DDR4 3200 Memory

M.2 SATA or NVMe SSD

Options

1x M.2 2230 E-Key slot

1x COM port (RS-232/422/485)

8x Optical Isolated DIO (4 DI, 4 DO)

Dimensions (WxHxD): 142 x 62 x 107 mm (5.6 x 2.4 x 4.2")

Mounting Options: Wall, VESA, DIN

Certifications: CE, FCC, RoHS, REACH

Both new ML100 models are now available to configure and buy online at OnLogic.com.

ML100G-53 Industrial Fanless Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake NUC: https://www.onlogic.com/ml100g-53/

ML100G-41 Industrial Fanless AMD Ryzen 4000 Compact Computer: https://www.onlogic.com/ml100g-41/

About OnLogic

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at www.onlogic.com/company or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic.

