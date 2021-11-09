Nan Properties Developer Services Division Awarded Second Galveston Project

GALVESTON, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nan and Company Properties Christie's International Real Estate announces their newest developer services project in Galveston – Tiara on the Beach. To be developed by Satya, Tiara on the Beach will be located on the West End of the island adjacent to Diamond Beach Condominiums on San Luis Pass Road. The condominium is slated to be approximately 66 luxury condominiums and the second Galveston development added to the Nan Properties Developer Services portfolio in less than two months. The project will be exclusively marketed by Nan and Company Properties and led by Developer Services Division Executive Vice President, Betty M. Harbourt.

Satya, whose other notable projects in their portfolio include Giorgetti, The Sophie, and The Westmore in Houston, tapped Place Architecture for the design of Tiara on the Beach and Nan Properties Developer Services to collaborate on their latest venture. Place Architecture also designed Diamond Beach and Emerald by the Sea developments on the island.

"The secret is out, Galveston is the place to be," said Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties. "We are excited to work with Satya to bring Tiara on the Beach to the island. Interest in Galveston Island is skyrocketing and getting the attention of buyers and developers from across the country. With a dedicated, local team in Galveston coupled with our extensive CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate network and our experienced Developer Services team, there is no one better to showcase this development and all that Galveston has to offer to the world."

"Tiara will be first beachside development on the island in over a decade," said Sunny Bathija, CEO of Satya. "Galveston is ready for a luxury development that will complement its historical charm and the many local amenities that have caught the attention of people all across our country. The caliber of experience and extensive network Nancy and her development team bring to this project is unmatched."

With an experienced core team of experts led by real estate veteran, Betty M. Harbourt, Nan Properties Developer Services provides developers a comprehensive and a strategic approach to program development, market launch, and to sustaining sales for a project. This specialized service was created by Nan and Company Properties CEO, Nancy Almodovar and Betty Harbourt to fill a need in the market for a turnkey approach to working with developers at every stage of the project. As one of the few firms in the country that offer this dedicated service, Nan and Company Properties leverages their local market expertise, as well as their international Christie's affiliate network.

This unique service is focused on fully supporting the project brand, the developer, and their goals. The team is comprised of dedicated real estate professionals who are assigned a single property to sell. They are highly trained on the fundamentals of selling from floor-plans and early option purchases through a customized sales platform. The team collaborates with the architects to ensure the product offering matches that of the designated target market and oversees and orchestrates the marketing programs and operational needs of the project.

In September of this year, Nan and Company Properties Developer Services also announced their exclusive representation of the Residences of Tiki Island for Legend Communities.

Nan and Company Properties Galveston Office is located in the Diamond Beach Condominium's second floor, the office's founding members consist of Anastasia Gaido, whose family has been a fixture in the Galveston restaurant scene for over 100 years, Courtney Sapio and Ashley Hirsch, who also have strong ties to Galveston Island.

About Nan and Company Properties

Nan and Company Properties, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with LeadingRE.

The company has skyrocketed to the top as Houston's premier luxury real estate firm. In 2019, Nan and Company Properties was named global Affiliate of the Year among Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network, as well as Best Brokerage Website for 2020 by Houston Agent Magazine. The company was also awarded Houston's Best Realtor Team for the Nan New Home Specialist Team by The Greater Houston Builder's Association, Houston's Best Places to Work by Houston Business Journal, and 2019 Largest Houston-Area Residential Brokerages by Sales Volume by Houston Business Journal. These continuous awards and recognitions allow the firm to further connect buyers and sellers to the world's most exclusive properties. For more information, please call 713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

