How Exponential Technologies Are Shaping the Future of Healthcare

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You and AI: A Citizen's Guide to AI, Blockchain, and Puzzling Together the Future of Healthcare by Rajeev Ronanki, a digital expert with decades of experience in the healthcare field, is available on Amazon today. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

In You and AI, Rajeev Ronanki argues the most transformative innovation underway today lies in the power of big data processing, AI, machine learning, the Internet of Things, blockchain, robotics, genetics, and related technologies.

Ronanki envisions a future in which the mass adoption of AI, blockchain, and similar technologies by businesses, governments, and specialized services will transform society for the better. Further, he predicts that the greatest impact of this technological transition will be realized in the healthcare space, where AI has the power to provide proactive, predictive, and personalized healthcare at a lower cost for all.

"As healthcare leaders, it is our duty to not only oversee this transformation, but to hurry it along," Ronanki explained. "We have already wasted too much time ushering in exponential technologies. Now, it is up to us to make sure our own companies and organizations are utilizing this tech to reshape the future."

You and AI provides business leaders with a blueprint for creating tech- and data-forward digital enterprises for the 21st century. Readers will gain a deeper understanding of how to integrate exponential technologies into their company's DNA now and well into the future.

About Rajeev Ronanki

Rajeev Ronanki is a C-Suite executive and technologist in the healthcare space. Ronanki is President of Digital Platforms at Anthem, Inc. and is helping transform Anthem into an "AI-first" digital company that can better improve lives and communities. Prior to joining Anthem, Rajeev was a partner at Deloitte Consulting, where he led various technology innovation initiatives related to healthcare.

Ronanki holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Osmania University in India and a master's degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania. He has authored numerous whitepapers and news articles on exponential technology in an effort to evangelize disruptive technologies. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Kelly, and puppy, Rigley.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

