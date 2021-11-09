CFA's "Cat Talk" Magazine Earns Top Awards From The Cat Writers' Association

ALLIANCE, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff members of "Cat Talk" Magazine, the official magazine of The Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA), earned high honors from the Cat Writers' Association at its annual awards ceremony, including a major achievement for the magazine itself. "Cat Talk" was the highest scoring in its category and earned the organization's Muse Medallion for best national publication.

CFA's CAT Talk Magazine Cover was a result of a last minute editorial pivot. The issue’s theme was originally to be about vacationing/traveling with cats. But in 2020, no one was traveling anywhere. Editor, Teresa Keiger changed the theme to “Sheltering in Place,” and featured Sphynx and Lykoi photographed by Martin Potgieter and a Siberian, black domestic short hair and their PPE created by Lucy Drury and Trish Seifried of Got Pet-ential Animal Talent www.gotpetential.com

Assistant Editor Candilee Jackson and Staff Writer Lucy Hopman Drury received Muse Medallions for their writing, while Editor/Designer Teresa Keiger received one for a cover design. But the evening's surprise came when Lead Copy Editor/Staff Writer Iris Zinck received the Dr. Jim Richards Cornell Feline Health Center Veterinary Issues Award, worth $500. Sponsored by Cornell University's Feline Health Center, this award is presented to the top entry focused on technological advances or innovations in feline veterinary medicine, written for the cat-owning public. Zinck's award was given for her article "FIP Fighters" which followed three different cats battling feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) – successfully! The judge, internationally recognized veterinarian Dr. Martha Smith-Blackmore, noted, "FIP therapy was a topic that was written about by many cat writers this year, but this concise and accurate version represents the best qualities of feline journalism."

Zinck, who is CFA's Siberian Breed Council Secretary, will donate half the award money to assist a Siberian suffering from FIP with the costs of treatment.

The Cat Writers' Association is a worldwide association of writers and other creative professionals whose specialty is positively communicating about cats and their concerns to the general public. If it's a feline-related topic, CWA members cover it.

Founded in 1906, CFA is the world's largest and most influential registry of pedigreed cats and registers companion cats through its Companion Cat World program. The not for profit organization promotes education, responsible cat ownership and proper care to millions of cat owners around the world. Subscriptions to "Cat Talk" are available through CFA's online catalogue with a digital version available through Magzter.

CONTACT: Desiree Bobby, dbobby@cfa.org

