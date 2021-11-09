Brizo FoodMetrics Enables Food on Demand to Flourish in North America

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Brizo FoodMetrics, North America's most comprehensive data source for the food-service industry, through its benchmark data, has positioned OrangeCrate, the fast-growing delivery app that coordinates the delivery of food from more than 2,000 restaurants in the U.S., to expand its reach into new markets.

Brizo FoodMetrics analyzes more than 500k data sources, delivering three unique prosperity health scores for nearly 1 million eating and drinking establishments throughout North America to help food-service and food-technology businesses make more informed data-driven decisions. Brizo's proprietary dashboard boasts the industry's largest contacts list of over 630,000 contacts with regard to restaurant decision-makers. The company is part of Branded Strategic Hospitality's portfolio.

Andrew Simmons, CEO of OrangeCrate, says, "Brizo FoodMetrics has allowed us to be more data-driven in our approach to identifying new markets and new prospects to target which saves us valuable time and effort. In the past, we would choose a city and hope for the best because this kind of data didn't otherwise exist. Now, we can analyze which market presents the greatest opportunity based on several valuable data points provided by Brizo. We can also pre-qualify prospects and use the data to predict which restaurants are going to be successful clients from the beginning instead of just guessing."

Brizo Co-Founder and CEO, Ian Delisle, imparted, "The economic push and need to have better vision into the restaurant industry is happening right now, particularly vital for those whose product or services can advance and strengthen a restaurant's sustainability. We can simply clear the blind spot to enable the symbiotic and necessary relationship to occur with our common goal that is pro restaurant endurance."

The scope of Brizo's data takes the guesswork out of a company's decision to enter a new marketplace with real-time insights. Brizo board member and founder of Omnivore Mike Wior states, "To be competitive today, more data is needed for your businesses to strategize how you are addressing the market. Brizo is quickly becoming the industry data set, not just for insiders, but for anyone in any market that wants to better understand how and where restaurants are finding success, and how they are working with consumers."

ABOUT BRIZO DATA, INC.:

Brizo Data helps the food-service industry by providing the strategic data companies need to win in their market. Its data empowers restaurant vendors and restaurateurs with real-time insights for business intelligence, market research, and competitive analysis. Brizo monitors the online footprint of every food-serving establishment in the U.S. and Canada -- from social media presence, online reviews, menu items, market composition, and even technological choices. Clients include Bentobox, ezCater, and Lunchbox.

ABOUT ORANGECRATE, INC.:

Founded in 2015, OrangeCrate has been coordinating the delivery of your favorite meals in cities throughout Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company facilitates delivery to homes and offices, seven days a week, with a fast and experienced delivery team from 2,000+ restaurants nationwide, including Hooters, Applebee, and Subway restaurants. OrangeCrate also provides corporate catering meal services for groups of two to 500 (or more), with a quick and easy way to order. OrangeCrate is not a franchised company; every location is locally owned and operated.

ABOUT BRANDED HOSPITALITY: Branded Strategic Hospitality "Branded" is an investment & advisory company that leverages its ecosystem of hospitality venues, expertise, and deep relationships to influence, redefine and evolve hospitality technology and food & beverage innovation.

