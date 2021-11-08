Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Tier One Silver to Webcast Live at Critical and Precious Metals Conference Thursday, November 11, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier One Silver Inc. TSX-V: TSLV, OTCQB: TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company"), a premier exploration company focused on two silver and gold projects in Peru, is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Peter Dembicki, and SVP of Exploration, David Smithson, will present live at the Critical and Precious Metals Conference, hosted by OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory on the Virtual Investor Conferences platform on November 11th, 2021.

DATE: November 11th,2021

TIME: 10:30am PT/ 1:30pm E

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mismqK

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Hurricane Silver, Emilia, Coastal Batholith, Corisur and the flagship project, Curibaya, which has commenced its first drill program. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

